Geographical subscription FAQs and full T&Cs

When will my first copy arrive?

If you have signed up before the 10th of the month you will receive your first copy around the 24th of the same month for UK postings, allow time for delivery from UK if you live elsewhere. If you sign up after the 10th, your first magazine will be posted to you the following month.

How do I access my digital subscription?

You can read Geographical on your iPad, iPhone, PC, Mac and Android devices. You can download our app here for Apple devices and here for Andriod devices in the UK. Please go to the appropriate app store if you live outside of the UK.

Once you have downloaded the app follow the simple instructions it contains.



Can I cancel or suspend my subscription?

You can cancel your subscription at any time. We will refund the remaining proportion of your subscription. Please see full details in #3 in our t&cs below.

What happens at the end of my subscription period?

If you bought your subscription with a credit card or by direct debit it is set to automatically renew. You can cancel at any time and we will refund any sums from your account remaining. Please see full details in our t&cs below. You will be notified in advance if there is any increase in your subscription price.

Before your subscription is due for renewal will contact you either by post, phone or email to set up a new subscription. If you have received your last printed edition you can also go directly to our subscription page here and set up your new account.

I am an RGS member how do I access Geographical?

Your magazine will be posted to directly to the address you supplied the RGS. You will also have been given a password to access our apps and webviewer. Any queries about your RGS membership please contact …….

Do you offer special rates for schools and universities?

We also offer a special digital subscription deal for school libraries. Find out more here: www.geographical.co.uk/library-subscriptions. And we also offer institutional subscriptions for universities and libraries. Anyone on a machine within your specified networks (dictated by the IP ranges you specify) will be able to view the Geographical magazine you have bought. Institutional sales are by invoice only. We will contact you to arrange payment details once your account is live. Please note that if you pay VAT on UK purchases we will be required to add VAT to your order at 20%. To sign up to our institutional subscription please click here.

Stay connected with the Geographical newsletter! In these turbulent times, we’re committed to telling expansive stories from across the globe, highlighting the everyday lives of normal but extraordinary people. Stay informed and engaged with Geographical. Get Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday!

You can change your postal details and payment details by accessing ……..

Terms and Conditions

Please read this carefully because it sets out the terms of a legally binding agreement between you and Syon Geographical Ltd. Index to sections

1. Introduction

The following Geographical Subscription General Terms and Conditions (the ‘General Terms’) together with the specific terms and conditions of your Magazine subscription offer as set out on the applicable website sign-up pages, hard copy subscription offer page (such as a leaflet, brochure or advertising collateral) or otherwise advised to you during the sign-up process (the ‘Specific Terms’) form a legally binding agreement between you and Geographical (‘Agreement’). The Specific Terms take precedence over these General Terms if there is any inconsistency between the two.

This Agreement sets out the terms on which you may subscribe to receive Geographical magazine (‘Subscription’).

By agreeing to purchase a Subscription you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of this Agreement. If you do not agree with the terms and conditions of this Agreement you should not take out a Subscription.

References in these terms and conditions to ‘Geographical’ (or ‘we’, ‘us’ or ‘our’) refer to Syon Geographical Ltd, with which you are contracting under this Agreement.

2. Subscriptions

Placing your order: By submitting your payment and other Subscription details, you are making an offer to us to buy a Subscription. A contract is formed when we have accepted your offer, at which point we will provide the Subscription to you. General: If you purchase a Subscription the Magazine will be delivered to an address of your choice. We cannot guarantee delivery to shared or communal mailboxes, or where buildings have do not concierge facilities available. Once your application to subscribe has been accepted, Geographical will aim to commence delivery of the Magazine to you with the next available issue. Any failure to commence delivery within the foregoing timescales will not constitute a breach of this Agreement. Once delivery has commenced, the Magazine will be delivered at the frequency and at the delivery address(es) specified when your order was confirmed. If you reside outside of the UK, we will deliver your Magazine to your specified address by post, and such delivery will be subject to normal postal delays. If you have not received your Magazine, please contact us. If we are notified by you of your non-receipt of your Magazine within 30 days of the failed delivery date, we will send a replacement copy, unless you are informed otherwise by Geographical.

Stay connected with the Geographical newsletter! In these turbulent times, we’re committed to telling expansive stories from across the globe, highlighting the everyday lives of normal but extraordinary people. Stay informed and engaged with Geographical. Get Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday!

We may use third parties to assist us in the provision of the Subscription services to you.

Your Subscription period will be either annual, unless another Subscription period is made available to you (which will be stated in the Specific Terms or on our sign-up pages or otherwise made clear during the sign-up process). For example, we may offer monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or 24-month Subscriptions.

Trials or Discount Offers: We may from time to time and at our discretion make Subscription trials available to new subscribers (which may be free trials or discounted trials (for example, pay £1 for the first month’s Subscription)) in which case we will only charge you for your full Subscription fees with effect from the expiry of the trial period. No more than one trial per subscriber or at a single household is allowed in any twelve-month period.

Pricing and Payment: The Subscription fees will be made clear to you on our sign-up pages or otherwise during the sign-up process. The Subscription fees may vary from time to time and by country or by state, district or region. You agree to pay the fees at the rates and frequencies notified to you at the time you take out your Subscription. Geographical will charge you in British Pounds Sterling, United States Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Australian Dollars, Euros, or such other currency stated during the sign-up process depending on the service and your country of residence. You may also have to pay any applicable local taxes. Eligibility for any discounts is ascertained at the time you subscribe and cannot be changed during the term of your Subscription. We will always tell you in advance of any increase in the price of your Subscription.

When you subscribe you must provide us with complete and accurate payment information. Where applicable, you may pay online by credit card, Paypal, direct debit or in some cases offline by credit card, cheque or bank transfer, or by other methods that we may make available. By submitting payment details you promise that you are entitled to purchase a Subscription using those payment details. If we do not receive payment authorization or any authorization is subsequently cancelled, we may immediately terminate or suspend your Subscription and may in suspicious circumstances contact the issuing bank/payment provider and/or law enforcement authorities/other appropriate third parties. If you are entitled to a refund under this Agreement we will credit that refund to the card, bank account or other payment method you used to submit payment, unless it has expired in which case we will contact you. In no event shall Geographical be responsible for lost orders or payments. In the case of unauthorised payments Geographical reserves the right to suspend or terminate your Subscription. Geographical reserves the right to cooperate with the relevant authorities in the event that Geographical, at its sole discretion, suspects that any payment is fraudulent or otherwise unlawful.

Pricing errors: If we incorrectly state a price to you whether online or otherwise, we are not obliged to provide you with a Subscription at that price, even if we have mistakenly accepted your offer to buy a Subscription at that price, and reserve the right to subsequently notify you of any pricing error. If we do this, you may cancel the Subscription without any obligation to us and we will refund you any money you have paid us in full or you may pay the correct price. If you refuse to exercise either of these choices then we may cancel your Subscription and will refund you any money you have paid us in full. We will always act in good faith in determining whether a genuine pricing error has occurred.

Other costs: In addition to the subscription fees you are charged, certain banks and credit card issuers will charge a foreign transaction fee on transactions which take place abroad or in a foreign currency. The majority of payments for subscriptions we take by card are processed in the United Kingdom therefore please check with your bank or credit card issuer to find out if such charges will be applied to you; the Geographical is not responsible for any such charges.

Stay connected with the Geographical newsletter! In these turbulent times, we’re committed to telling expansive stories from across the globe, highlighting the everyday lives of normal but extraordinary people. Stay informed and engaged with Geographical. Get Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday!

3. Cancellation or suspension of your subscription

Initial cancellation period: You have the right to cancel your Subscription, without giving any reason, at any point within the Subscription period. If you exercise your right to cancel within the period, then we will reimburse all payments received from you, less a pro-rated amount for each magazine you received before cancelling. You do not need to return any of the magazines to us.

How to cancel or suspend your subscription: Email us at [email protected] or call us on +44(0) 203 488 2792

To communicate your cancellation, including the following information:

• The full name of the subscriber

• The account email address

• The billing address or delivery address

Cancellations and suspensions will only be effective once Geographical receives notice of them.

Renewals: If you have chosen to pay through a continuous billing method such as credit card/Paypal recurring transactions or direct debit, then unless you notify us before the end of your Subscription period that you no longer wish to receive your Subscription, your Subscription will renew for another period. We will charge for the Subscription using the same card or other payment method that you previously used. We will notify you in advance of any changes to the price in your Subscription that will apply upon renewal.

For all other Subscriptions, we will send you an email or notice letting you know when your annual Subscription is close to ending (unless you have already told us that you wish to cancel your Subscription). We will also ask you whether you would like to renew your Subscription. If you fail to respond to these notices or you fail to pay your renewal invoice, your Subscription will expire on its end date.

Moving house: If you are moving house, then we may be able to transfer your magazine or voucher delivery to your new address, provided that you advise us of your change of address. However, if you are moving country, depending on which country you are moving to, we may have to cancel your Subscription, provide you with a pro-rata refund for your Subscription and set up a new Subscription at the new address, to be paid for separately. If we are unable to provide you with magazine delivery to your new address, we may contact you to offer alternative products or services or provide you with a pro-rata refund for your Subscription.

Cancellations by us: Geographical reserves the right to suspend or terminate your Subscription if you breach this Agreement, with or without notice and without further obligation to you. You will not be entitled to any refund in these circumstances. If however we terminate or suspend your Subscription for any other reason and/or permanently cease publishing the Magazine or cease to provide Subscription services then, unless there are exceptional circumstances, we will provide you with a pro rata refund to your credit card or bank account, which means that we will refund you with any amounts that you have paid us in advance that relate to any remaining and unexpired period of your Subscription and that shall be our only responsibility to you in respect of such termination. This includes if we suspend or terminate your subscription because we are prevented from providing services to you by circumstances beyond our control.

4. Privacy Policy and Registration

All information provided by you in order to purchase a Subscription will be used by Geographical in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Please read this for details of how we may process your personal data.

You must provide GEOGRAPHICAL with accurate, complete registration information (including but not limited to name, delivery and billing address and direct debit/bank account or credit card details) and email address. It is your responsibility to update and advise us of all changes to that information. Geographical is entitled to rely on all information you provide to us.

5. Who Your Contract is with

You are contracting with Syon Geographical Ltd, whose registered address is Suite 3.16 Qwest, Great West Road, Brentford, Middx, TW8 0GP, United Kingdom.

6. Choice of Law and Jurisdiction

This Agreement will be subject to English law. In this case, to the extent possible in the applicable jurisdiction, both you and we agree that the courts of England will (subject to the final paragraph in this Section 5) have non-exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute which may arise out of, under, or in connection with this Agreement.

7. Contact us

You may contact us by email or telephone. Our contact details are as follows:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +44(0) 203 488 2792

8. Content ownership

All content published in the Magazine belongs to Geographical or its licensors who own all intellectual property rights (including copyright and database rights) in that content and any selection or arrangement of it. No intellectual property rights in that content are transferred to you. “Geographical” is a registered trade mark and it may not be used without written permission from Geographical. You may not copy, publish, republish, archive, store, create derivative works of, redistribute or disseminate to third parties any content from the Magazine. Any third party advertising or sponsorship in the Magazine is the responsibility of the relevant third party and GEOGRAPHICAL is not responsible for it.

You may not license or transfer any of your rights under this Agreement.

9. Changes to this Agreement

These terms and conditions were published on 01 August 2022.