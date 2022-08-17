Geographical university directory: Masters degrees

A comprehensive list of places to study post-graduate Masters degrees in geography in the UK including courses on offer
Aberdeen
Unlike most UK universities, Aberdeen combines undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. Below is a list of its combined degrees
- Geography MA (4 years), Geography and International Relations MA (4 years), Geography and Sociology MA (4 years), Anthropology and Geography MA (4 years); Geography and Spanish & Latin American Studies MA (5 years), French and Geography MA (5 years), Geography and German (5 years), Business Management and Geography MA (4 years), Economics and Geography MA (4 years), Gaelic studies and Geography MA (4 years)
Aberdeen University website
Aberystwyth
- Behaviour Change MSc (1 year), Environmental Change, Impact and Adaptation MSc (1 year), Remote Sensing and GIS MSc (1 year), Society, Space and Place MA (1 year)
Go to Aberystwyth University partner page
Aberystwyth University website
Bangor
- Environmental Science MEnviSci (4 years), Geography MSciRes (1 year)
Bangor University website
Bath Spa
- Environmental Humanities MA (1 year)
Bath Spa website
Birkbeck, London
- Geography MSc (1 year), Environment and Sustainability MSc (1 year), International Development MSc (1 year), Climate Change MSc (1 year), International Development and Social Anthropology MSc (1 year), Geographic Data Science MSc (1 year)
Birkbeck website
Brighton
- Ecology and Conservation MRes (1 year), Water and Environmental Management MSci (1 year), Geographical Information Systems and Environmental Management MSc (1 year)
Brighton University website
Bristol
- Human Geography: Society and Space MSc (1 year), Climate Change Science and Policy MSc (1 year), Environmental Policy and Management MSc (1 year), Geographic Data Science and Spatial Analytics MSc (1 year), Sustainable Futures MRes (1 year)
Bristol University website
Cambridge
- Geography MPhil (1 year)
Cambridge website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Dundee
Unlike most UK universities, Dundee combines undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. Below is a list of its combined degrees
- Geography MA (4 years); Geography and History MA (4 years); Geography and Planning MA (4 years); Geography and Politics MA (4 years); Geography and Economics MA (4 years); Geography and Psychology MA (4 years); Environmental Science and Geography MA (4 years); Environmental Sustainability MA (4 years); Environmental Sustainability and Geography MA (4 years)
Dundee website
Durham
- Earth Observation and Geoinformation Management MSc (1 year), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Environment, Culture and Society MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Science MSc (1 year), GeoSciences (Individual Project – Taught Pathway) MScR (1 year), Human Geography MScR (1 year)
University of Edinburgh website
Exeter
- Conservation Science and Policy MSc (1 year), Environment and Human Health MSc (1 year), Global Sustainability Solutions MSc (1 year), Sustainable Development MSc (1 year), Sustainable Futures MRes (1 year), Weather and Climate Science MSc (1 year), Environmental Intelligence MSc (1 year), Critical Human Geographies MRes (1 year), Global Sustainability Solutions MSc (1 year), Marine and Coastal Sustainability MSc (1 year), Sustainable Futures MRes (1 year), Sustainable Development MSc (1 year)
University of Exeter website
Glasgow
- Earth Futures: Environments, Communities, Relationships MSc (1 year), Environment & Sustainable Development MSc (1 year), Environment, Culture & Communication MLitt (1 year), Environmental Futures: Sustainable Systems MSc (1 year), Environmental Risk Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Science MSc (1 year), Geoinformation Technology & Cartography MSc (1 year), Geomatics & Management MSc (1 year), Geospatial & Mapping Sciences MSc (1 year), Human Geography: Spaces, Politics, Ecologies MRes (1 year), Land & Hydrographic Surveying MSc (1 year), Land & Hydrographic Surveying with Work Placement MSc (15 months), Management & Sustainable Tourism MSc (1 year), Sustainable Energy MSc (1 year), Sustainable Water Environments MSc (1 year)
Glasgow University website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Gloucestershire
- Environmental Sciences MSc (1 year)
Gloucestershire website
Greenwich
Go to Greenwich University partner page
- Global Environmental Change MSc (1 year), Transformative Change for Sustainable Development MSc (1 year)
Greenwich University website
Hertfordshire
Go to Hertfordshire University partner page
- Water and Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Management for Agriculture MSc (1 year), Environmental Management MSc (1 year)
Hertfordshire University website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Keele
- Geography and Environmental Research MSc (1 year), Human Geography and Sustainability Research MA (1 year)
Keele University website
King’s College London
- Geopolitics, Resources and Territory MA (1 year), Environment, Politics and Development MSc (1 year), Sustainable Cities MSc (1 year), Environmental Science for Sustainability MSc (1 year), Climate Change: Environment, Science and Policy MSc (1 year)
King’s College website
Lancaster
- Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Environment, Culture and Society MA (1 year), Environmental Management MSc (1 year)
University of Lancaster website
Leeds
- Energy and Environment MSc (1 year), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Transport Planning and the Environment MSc (1 year), Sustainability and Business MSc (1 year), Climate Change and Environmental Policy MSc (1 year), Environmental Engineering and Project Management MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Science MSc (3 years distance learning), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Systems MSc (1 year)
Leeds University website
Leicester
- Energy and Environment MSc (1 year), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Transport Planning and the Environment MSc (1 year), Sustainability and Business MSc (1 year), Climate Change and Environmental Policy MSc (1 year), Environmental Engineering and Project Management MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Science MSc (3 years distance learning), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Systems MSc (1 year)
University of Leicester website
Lincoln
- Geography MA (1 year), Geography MSc (1 year)
Lincoln University website
London School of Economics
- Human Geography and Urban Studies MSc (1 year), Geographic Data Science MSc (1 year), Environment and Development MSc (1 year), Environmental Economics and Climate Change MSc (1 year)
London School of Economics website
Loughborough
- Climate Change Politics and Policy MA (1 year), Climate Change Science and Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Monitoring, Research and Management MSc (1 year)
Loughborough University website
University of Manchester
- Environmental Governance MSc (1 year), Environmental Monitoring, Modelling and Reconstruction MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Science MSc (1 year), Research Methods with Human Geography MSc (1 year), Data Science (Environmental Analytics) MSc (1 year), Environmental Impact Assessment & Management MSc (1 year), Global Urban Development and Planning MSc (1 year), Pollution & Environmental Control MSc (1 year), Urban Regeneration and Development MSc (1 year)
University of Manchester website
Manchester Metropolitan
- Environmental Practice MSc (1 year)
Manchester Metropolitan website
Newcastle
- Environmental Science MA (1 year), Human Geography Research MA (1 year)
Newcastle University website
Northumbria
- Disaster Management and Sustainable Development MSc (1 year), Environmental Monitoring, Modelling and Reconstruction MSc (1 year), International Development MSc (1 year)
Northumbria University website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Nottingham
- Environmental Leadership and Management MSc (1 year)
Nottingham University website
Nottingham Trent
- International Development MA (1 year)
Nottingham Trent website
Plymouth
- Human Geography Research MSc (1 year), Sustainable Environmental Management MRes (1 year), Environmental Geochemistry MSc (1 year), Sustainable Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Humanities MA (1 year)
Plymouth University website
Portsmouth
- Geological and Environmental Hazards MSc (1 year)
Portsmouth University website
Queen Mary, London
- Environmental Science by Research MSc (1 year), Global Development MA (1 year)
Queen Mary, London website
Queen’s University Belfast
- Geopolitics MA (1 year).
Queen’s University website
Reading
- Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Pollution MSc (1 year)
Reading website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Royal Holloway, London
- Global Health: Human Health and the Environment MSc (1 year), Environmental Diagnosis and Management MSc (1 year), Cultural Geography MRes (1 year), Sustainability and Management MSc (1 year) Geopolitics, Development, Security and Justice MRes (1 year), Global Futures: Culture and Creativity MSc (1 year), Global Futures: Geopolitics and Security MSc (1 year), Global Futures: Justice, Development and Sustainability MSc (1 year)
Royal Holloway website
Salford
- Health and Global Environment MSc (1 year), Environmental Assessment and Management MSc (1 year), Sustainability MSc (1 year)
Salford University website
Sheffield Hallam
- Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Geographical Information Systems MSc (1 year)
Sheffield Hallam website
South Wales
- Advanced Applied Geoscience (1 year)
University of South Wales website
Southampton
- Environmental Consultancy MSc (1 year), Environmental Monitoring and Assessment MSc (1 year), Environmental Pollution Control MSc (1 year)
Southampton University website
St Andrews
- International Development Practice MSc (1 year), Sustainable Development MSc (1 year), Geochemistry MSc (1 year), Strategic Earth Resources MSc (1 year)
St Andrews website
Stirling
- Environmental Management (Conservation) MSc (1 year), Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Management (Energy) MSc (1 year)
Stirling University website
Sussex
- Climate Change, Development and Policy MSc (1 year), Energy and Climate Policy MSc (1 year), Environment, Development and Policy MA (1 year), Sustainable Development (online) MSc (1 year), Sustainable Development MSc (1 year), Geopolitics and International Affairs MA (1 year), Migration and Global Development MA (1 year), Migration Studies MA (1 year).
Sussex University website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Swansea
- Environmental Biology: Conservation & Resource Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Drone Remote Sensing MSc (1 year), Environmental Dynamics and Climate Change MSc (1 year), Geographic Information and Climate Change MSc (1 year), Society, Environment and Global Change MSc (1 year)
Swansea University website
UWE Bristol
- Environmental Consultancy MSc (1 year), Environmental Health MSc (1 year), Environmental Management MSc (1 year)
UWE Bristol website
York
- Environmental Economics and Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Environmental Science & Management MSc (1 year), Corporate Sustainability and Environmental Management MSc (1 year), Sustainability Studies MA (1 year).
York University website
York St John
- Environment and Social Justice MA (1 year)
York St John website
for more great advice on studying geography, check out
Subscribe to our monthly print magazine!
Subscribe to Geographical today from just £3.40 per month. Our monthly print magazine is packed full of cutting-edge stories and stunning photography, perfect for anyone fascinated by the world, its landscapes, people and cultures. From climate change and the environment, to scientific developments and global health, we cover a huge range of topics that span the globe. Plus, every issue includes book recommendations, infographics, maps and more!