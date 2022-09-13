Writer’s reads: Gaia Vince

Author Gaia Vince

Gaia Vince, award-winning science journalist, author, broadcaster, speaker, and author ofNomad Century, selects from her library some of her favourite and formative reads…

• Le Petit Prince

By Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1943)

This is perhaps the first travel book I read as a child and, like the best of them, it introduced me to ludicrous characters, thought-provoking conversations and a tour of other planets…

• The Invention of Nature

By Andrea Wulf (2015)

The extraordinary adventures of the remarkable polymath Alexander von Humboldt around Latin America and Europe during the 18th and 19th centuries, a time of revolution in science, nationhood and philosophy.

• Gulliver’s Travels

By Johnathan Swift (1926)

In which a mariner travels the world and gets caught up in a series of fantastical adventures, dangerous scrapes and ethical dramas in fictional lands. Great fun and one I should probably re-read as an adult to understand the political satire Swift intended.

• Making Babies

By Anne Enright (2004)

Becoming a mother is very much a personal voyage into uncharted territory. Nothing prepares you for the unreality of birth and new motherhood, but this honest, visceral and humane review does the best job.

• White Teeth

By Zadie Smith (2000)

The story of immigrant families living in London, their ambitions, triumphs and heartaches, brilliantly told with empathy and humour.

• Gödel, Escher, Bach

By Douglas Hofstadter (1979)

An adventure in mathematics and cultural cognition, this book is one to re-read and dip into, full of puzzles and patterns.

• Cod

By Mark Kurlansky (1997)

A delightful book on a subject in which I had no interest, but was nevertheless possessed by, propelled on a world tour through history, from the Basque country to the Americas by way of Iceland and Greenland.

• The God of Small Things

By Arundhati Roy (1997)

A beautifully written family story that transports me to the humidity of lush and dusty tropical Kerala.

Stay connected with the Geographical newsletter! In these turbulent times, we’re committed to telling expansive stories from across the globe, highlighting the everyday lives of normal but extraordinary people. Stay informed and engaged with Geographical. Get Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday!

Read our review of Nomad Century by Gaia Vince