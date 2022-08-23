Human activity is pushing red pandas towards extinction

Almost 50 per cent of the red panda’s habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas, most is unprotected. Image: Shutterstock

Forests fragmented by new roads are leaving red pandas with nowhere to go, making it harder for them to survive

Red pandas, which are native to Nepal, Bhutan and southwestern China, are being driven nearer to extinction by forest fragmentation and exploitation. Much of the red panda’s range lies outside of designated protected areas, leaving this vulnerable species, already listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, at risk habitat loss as forests are cut down for development, agriculture or firewood.

In one of only a handful of studies conducted on wild red panda populations, scientists from Australia (in collaboration with the Red Panda Network and Rotterdam Zoo) have been tracking Nepalese pandas over a 12-month period using GPS tracking collars. The results are worrying, says Damber Bista, lead author of the study. Human activity such as road building is causing the animals to restrict their movements, resulting in population isolation. As the availability of suitable forests shrink, the pandas must choose between living closer to predators or trying to adapt to life alongside humans. It’s a trade-off that can lead to population declines in the long run, adds Bista.

The study highlights the need for minimising disturbance from human activities and recommends strict regulations on building work during biologically sensitive times such as mating and birthing seasons, as well as conservation programmes that focus on maintaining habitat continuity. ‘It’s difficult to know how many red pandas are left in the world, but it is estimated that between 500 and 1,000 are in Nepal,’ says Bista. ‘I am concerned about the future of this species.’