Amanita muscaria mushroom on a forest floor in Autumn time. Image: Ju See/Shutterstock

In this edited extract from The Future is Fungi: How Fungi Can Feed Us, Heal Us, and Save Our World, we highlight mushrooms and other fungi that are used for food, medicine and their psychotropic effects

By Michael Lim and Yun Shu

To best appreciate the importance of fungi, let’s start at the intersection of science and history. Fungi diverged from animals one billion years ago. So close are the fungal and animal kingdoms that taxonomists speak of a superkingdom that combines the two: the Opisthokonta. This billion-year-old divergence was only recognised in 1969 when ecologist Robert Harding Whittaker formalised the importance, scale and diversity of fungi with the new classification. Previously, fungi had been classified as plants and dismissed as lower-class organisms, tucked away in an obscure corner of the botany department.

The basic building blocks of fungal cell walls consist of chitin, the same material as the hard shells of crustaceans and insects. The cell walls of plants, in contrast, are built from cellulose. Like animals, and unlike plants, fungi are heterotrophs – they are unable to produce their own food and must instead obtain it from their environment. Animals opted to internalise their stomachs, while fungi pursued an external version. They secrete enzymes into the environment to digest food externally before absorbing it into their cells.

Fungi are inherently difficult to study in nature as the majority of species are microscopic or live underground; however, mycologists have made great strides in recent decades. Technological advances make it possible to identify fungal DNA in the environment. Unfortunately, the DNA is difficult to match up with known species because a comprehensive catalogue of fungal DNA doesn’t yet exist. To date, only 120,000 species of fungi have been identified. Using a complex process called DNA barcoding, scientists estimate that more than six million fungal species exist in nature, which means that 98 per cent are still to be discovered, highlighting the untapped potential of mycology.

The fungal kingdom is incredibly diverse. Beyond the popular images of cap and stem mushrooms, there are clubs, corals, shells and balls, to name just a few. And mushrooms are just the tip of the metaphorical iceberg. In fact, only ten per cent of (known) fungi produce mushrooms. Yeasts, moulds and mildews are all fungi, yet most of these are invisible to the naked eye and don’t produce mushrooms at all. Turn over a pile of dead leaves in a forest and you’ll almost certainly see white, furry patches hitched to their underside. These white, cottony masses are mycelia, which are made up of individual strands of thread-like hyphae. Mycelia and hyphae compose the growing and feeding part of the fungus – also known as the vegetative stage. This structure typically exists within soil, where it allows the fungus to search for food while also creating and aerating soils in a way that benefits the rest of the ecosystem.

Underground mycelia also weave the forest into a dynamic network of incredible scale. Mycorrhizal relationships – in which fungi are associated with plant roots – are far more complex than a single partnership between a fungus and a plant. Hundreds of mycelia can be attached to one plant and, conversely, a mycelium can be attached to hundreds of plants. Mycelium is so fine that a teaspoon of soil can hold hundreds of kilometres of it. Over an area as large as a forest, that’s a long information highway for fungi and plants to relay resources and chemical signals across. And they do, constantly. It’s widely accepted that the carbon produced by one tree can be shared with its mycorrhizal partners and other trees. This was discovered by Suzanne Simard, an ecologist and professor at the University of British Columbia, and published in a 1997 paper in Nature. She called it the ‘wood wide web’.

Mushrooms, on the other hand, serve only one biological purpose: reproduction. They contain spores, the reproductive units of fungi, which function like the seeds of plants. Humans have made use of them for centuries. There’s a long history of using fungi for their medicinal qualities. Mushrooms have a starring role in traditional cultures due to their dual role as food and medicine. The wisdom of this duality is highlighted in an ancient Chinese proverb – yao shi tong yuan – which translates to ‘medicine and food share a common origin’. After all, what we consume every day provides the building blocks for our bodies to make and replace cells, and supports a healthy metabolism and strong immune system.

Over and above the nutritional value of mushrooms, the medicinal values long ascribed to them are now being validated using modern scientific methods. Microscopic fungi such as yeasts and moulds play a big part, too. But we’ve only just started to peer into the fungal medicine cabinet and harness their properties to treat human ailments. In the rush to create new medicines, it’s worth understanding what ancient cultures have used to great effect for thousands of years.

Arguably the most iconic and recognisable mushroom species, Amanita muscaria is a brilliant red or orange mushroom with white patches. The spots are remnants of the white veil that enclosed the mushroom when it was young. Its common name is ‘fly agaric’ because it was traditionally used to attract and kill flies. The cap was crushed in a saucer of milk and set as a trap on windowsills. For hundreds of years, it has also been used as an entheogen in religious contexts to reach trance-like states. However, there’s a fine line between psychoactive and toxic. In larger doses, it can cause sweating, twitching, nausea and diarrhoea. Boiling and drying can decrease the toxicity without compromising the psychoactive effects. Another (riskier) method involves using the human liver to filter out the toxins. This is commonly practised by Siberian shamans – they ingest the mushrooms and their liver removes the toxins, leaving the psychoactive compounds in their urine for others to consume.

Before we had any scientific understanding of microbiology, microscopic fungi were used as medicine in the form of mouldy cheese or bread applied directly to the body to treat infections. However, their contemporary use began with the discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming.

Fleming discovered penicillin by chance in 1928 when spores of the mould Penicillium notatum drifted into his lab and landed in a petri dish. He soon noticed a bacteria-free zone around the mould, suggesting that it produced chemicals that killed the bacteria completely. A decade later, Howard Florey and Ernst Chain from the University of Oxford began to search for high-yielding strains of Penicillium. Fruit and soil samples were submitted from all over the world and in 1943, a laboratory assistant named Mary Hunt sent in a cantaloupe covered in a ‘pretty, golden mould’. That mould was Penicillium chrysogenum and it yielded a tremendous amount of penicillin. The team developed the production process and companies in the USA and UK quickly mass-produced penicillin, the first antibiotics to be sold.

Lentinula edodes, the shiitake mushroom, has a deep, rich flavour and a velvety texture that can rival meat, and is packed with vitamins, minerals and medicinal compounds. It’s widely cultivated and can be found fresh or dried in most Asian supermarkets. The meatier the cap, the more expensive the mushroom. It was probably the first mushroom to be cultivated by humans. It was mentioned in the written records of Longquan county, China, in 1209. It spread to Japan and farmers refined the cultivation technique by placing logs against trees on which it was already growing. Today, it accounts for one-quarter of global mushroom cultivation volumes, second only to the button mushroom. It’s also used pharmaceutically as an adjunct therapy for cancer.

Typically found growing on hardwood trees, the sporing body of Hericium erinaceus is striking, with its icicle-like cascading teeth. It’s not only beautiful to look at, but also delicious, and has a rich history of medicinal use. All species in the genus Hericium are edible and best when young, tender and pure white. H. erinaceus has been used traditionally for hundreds of years in China and Japan as a general health tonic. Containing powerful terpenes and beta-glucans, it has been tested in human clinical trials for neuroprotective and neuroregenerative properties. There’s no conclusive evidence yet, but it’s widely sold as a supplement for neurological health support.

The world’s most famous magic mushroom, Psilocybe cubensis was first collected in 1904 in Cuba (cubensis means ‘from Cuba’). Its cap is golden-brown with white flecks and has a tendency to stain blue when touched. The mushroom behind the magic is a dung-loving species that stays close to grazing cattle. It consumes the nutrients in the dung and creates the fruiting body to release spores that, in turn, germinate in other dung piles.

The main active compounds in psychoactive fungi are psilocybin and psilocin. So far, more than 200 species of fungi are known to contain psilocybin and they’re found across all continents except Antarctica.

Most famously used recreationally, psilocybin and psilocin are currently in phase II clinical trials to treat depression and many more clinical trials using psilocybin and psilocin are underway to help treat end-of-life anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, anorexia, alcoholism, smoking addiction and a whole host of other mental health issues.

With its distinctive radiating gills, Schizophyllum commune is one of the most prolific mushrooms on the planet. It’s so successful that it could even be grown in space. In 2017, the European Space Agency, with Utrecht University and Officina Corpuscoli (a design-research studio), conducted a feasibility study to explore opportunities for growing fungal structures on extra-terrestrial surfaces such as those on Mars and the Moon, in order to create new habitats. Results show that the growth of biocomposite materials involving S. commune was successful in extreme conditions of microgravity, macrogravity, temperature and radiation.

Lactarius deliciosus is a carrot-orange-hued mushroom with an elegant, vase-shaped sporing body. The body is connected to a short stem that’s distinctively pitted, as if pressed with oval stamps. When a piece of the cap or gill is broken off, droplets of saffron-orange milk ooze out. The damaged area then quickly oxidises and turns pistachio-green. One of the world’s oldest culinary mushrooms, L. deliciosus is highly regarded in Russia, the Pyrenees and throughout the Mediterranean region. In Russia, it’s embedded in the culture and is affectionately known as rhzhiki, meaning ‘redhead’. Rhzhiki is salted, pickled and served as an appetiser, alongside vodka. L. deliciosus was even referenced in early illustrations of fungi made more than 2,000 years ago in the frescoes of Herculaneum and Pompeii.