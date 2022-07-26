CHOOSE YOUR PLAN (UK)

UK PRINT & DIGITAL
Subscribe to our monthly print magazine!
Subscribe to Geographical today from just £3.40 per month. Our monthly print magazine is packed full of cutting-edge stories and stunning photography, perfect for anyone fascinated by the world, its landscapes, people and cultures. From climate change and the environment, to scientific developments and global health, we cover a huge range of topics that span the globe. Plus, every issue includes book recommendations, infographics, maps and more!