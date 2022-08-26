Geographical September 2022

September 2022

The September issue of Geographical is out now!

In this month’s issue, we zoom in on the UK’s crumbling coastline, asking what’s being done (or not) to protect the homes, infrastructure and historic sites most at risk from erosion. In North Africa too, certain places, long inhabited by humans, are crumbling away. Desert oases in Morocco have provided safe havens for human populations for centuries, but today, desertification, caused by both climate change and destructive farming practices are forcing families to leave. Nevertheless, many people are still determined to save their homes and preserve their heritage.

And, we profile an inspiring music school for orphans and blind children in Cambodia, where traditional skills are passed on. Plus, the winners and shortlisted images from this year’s Earth Photo competition.