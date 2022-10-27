Geographical November 2022

November 2022

This month, as world leaders meet for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, where they have been asked to present ambitious plans for national emissions reduction, we turn our attention to Africa’s energy crisis. The continent’s demand for energy is expected to double in the next 20 years with a booming population and rapid economic growth. Today, three-quarters of its electricity is oil, gas or coal-generated and, despite the vast potential for renewable energy production, the quick fix of fossil fuels is providing extremely tempting to many African nations, as Mark Rowe reports.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we follow in the footsteps of a polar explorer, sailing on a scientific journey to the volcanic Norwegian island of Jan Mayan, we meet the Spanish communities embracing the return of wild bears to their mountainous Cantabrian home, and we visit Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, for an arts festival and discover the country’s tragic past weighs heavily on its future.