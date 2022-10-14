McCurry: The Pursuit of Color is an intimate portrait of a life lived behind the lens

The UK premiere of McCurry: The pursuit of color is on Wednesday 19 October at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)

9 inspiring color trends for 2022 Please enable JavaScript 9 inspiring color trends for 2022

Celebrated American photojournalist Steve McCurry, best known for his image Afghan girl, has led a fascinating life travelling the globe and capturing candid snapshots that depict the complexity of human life. In a new feature-length film, McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, he discusses his tumultuous 40-year career in depth, as well as the personal challenges he’s faced throughout his life.

Featuring exclusive interviews with the family, friends and colleagues – from writer Paul Theroux to National Geographic picture editor Elie Rogers – and with the photographer himself, McCurry: The Pursuit of Color brings to life the stories behind some of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century. With unique access to the photographer’s creative process and unpublished images, we discover how McCurry’s vulnerabilities set him on the path to greatness and we witness first-hand his commitment to record what defines and unites humankind. A race against time in an increasingly fractured and culturally homogenous world.

McCurry: The Pursuit of Color is presented by Silversea Cruises and premieres in the UK on Wednesday 19 October at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG).

RGS-IBG President Nigel Clifford will open the evening with a presentation of the Society’s Cherry Kearton Medal and Award, which Steve was awarded in 2020. Following the film, both Steve McCurry and multi-award-winning director Denis Delestrac will be on stage for a Q&A with the audience.

More information and tickets available on the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) website.