University of Exeter: BSc Marine Science

Study Marine Science in Cornwall’s distinctive and diverse marine environment

The University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall is home to our BSc Marine Science.

Studying this course you will:

• Graduate with training in physical, biological, geological, environmental and social marine science.

• Develop a strong core knowledge of oceanography which encompasses mathematical, coding, data analysis, writing, research, and field skills.

• Gain access to leading research groups including Exeter Marine as you develop pure and applied marine sciences research projects.

• Boost your employability with placement opportunities within the offshore sector and marine and environmental agencies.

• Study at a top 25 university in the world for Geography (QS World University Rankings 2022) and top 20 university in the UK for Geography and Environmental Science (The Complete University Guide 2022).

Field courses and training at sea

Cornwall is an exceptional location to study issues related to the marine environment and the ocean. It is a perfect living laboratory which offers a diverse range of marine and coastal habitats, a wealth of natural resources, and creative and resilient communities to conduct fieldwork in.



Fieldwork is a key part of our Marine Science degree: taking learning into the field to explore the incredible marine and coastal landscapes in the region and beyond. Several modules, including day and residential field courses*, will allow you to develop key field skills, put these into practice, and gain new research skills.



In your first year, you’ll get to experience research at sea for the first time, for example through exploring the Falmouth Estuary by boat to measure plankton abundance, take salinity, temperature and depth profiles, and use a remotely operated vehicle to explore ocean habitats.



In the second year you will go on a field course to the unique Isles of Scilly, where you’ll work on physical and biological oceanography while at sea and extend your experience of coastal and nearshore island environments and habitats.



Your marine fieldwork experience will culminate in your third year in a week-long residential field trip focused entirely on oceanographic sampling and analysis of field observations. During your third year, you’ll also have the opportunity to conduct your own independent field study as part of your dissertation where you will be given one-to-one supervision with a member of staff.

Where will I study?

At the Penryn Campus in Cornwall you will be welcomed into an intimate and supportive learning environment that encourages enthusiasm and passion for your subject, and promotes interest in the global challenges we seek to address. You will benefit from a welcoming atmosphere, excellent student-to-staff ratios, small group tutorials and friendly, accessible staff. Research undertaken at the Environment and Sustainability Institute (ESI) – which leads research into various aspects of the relationship between people and the environment – inspires much of our teaching.

Your future

Students will develop both a depth and breadth of knowledge, skills and experiences that will make you highly employable across a diverse range of careers.

These skills include:

• Practical field and seagoing technical ability

• Remote sensing

• Data gathering

• Information retrieval

• Numerical modelling

• Problem solving

• Project planning and management

• Organising and communicating information

• Report production and presentation (written and oral)

We put on a range of employability sessions for students which include:

• career talks with visiting alumni and employers from a range of backgrounds,

• career conversations and employability seminar series events with employers,

• a Careers in Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection Careers and Networking event

• visits to the Met Office and UKHO

• an annual Careers Fair

• opportunities to access high-quality work placements through an employability optional module.



We have a dedicated, award-winning Careers Service ensuring you have access to careers advisors, mentors and the tools you need to succeed in finding employment in your chosen field on graduation. We offer the Exeter Award and the Exeter Leaders Award which include employability-related workshops, skills events, volunteering and employment which will contribute to your career decision- making skills and success in the employment market.



The University of Exeter has an excellent reputation with graduate recruiters and our students and graduates compete very successfully in the employment market. Whatever path you wish to follow, we’re here to help and support you with all your career and employability needs.

Career paths

Given the pressures to manage, adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate and environmental change, not least changes in sea level and the risks of coastal flooding, the employability prospects for graduates trained in physical marine science, particularly well-trained practically, are high and only likely to grow.

Likely career paths include:

• integrated coastal zone management

• environmental management

• modelling

• offshore renewables

• offshore hydrocarbons

• offshore carbon sequestration

• marine engineering

• conservation and marine policy

