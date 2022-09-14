Studying geography at Nottingham Trent University

• Sponsored content

We caught up with Joe Donnerstag, a former geography student at Nottingham Trent University to find out how the subject has helped him since graduating

The range of skills gained during a geography degree are particularly broad, setting students up for a wide variety of careers.

At Nottingham Trent University, students can choose to study for a Geography BSc, or Physical Geography BSc. They also have the option to add a placement year to their degree, providing them with vital industry experience.

Joe Donnerstag, who studied a geography BSc at Nottingham Trent University from 2018 to 2022 chose this option. On graduation he was able to move straight into a role at environmental consultancy Delta Simons. Here, he tells us more about his experience studying geography, his favourite modules, field trips and the skills he has taken forward into his new profession.

Hi Joe. First of all, what made you want to study geography?

I had some fantastic geography teachers at school and I think that always helps you engage with subjects. But also, the threat of climate change is something that I’ve grown up with and then I was watching documentaries – David Attenborough, all of the normal stuff. I just thought: I can’t believe that no one’s doing anything about this. And I still feel like that now. It was about wanting to have a positive effect on the world.

What was your experience studying at Nottingham Trent?

Nottingham Trent is a really interesting place to study geography. I like the way that it’s taught because it feels quite classroom based. Although we have lectures, they are normally paused part way through and we’ll do some activities and then bring it into a group discussion and then go back to the lecture format. I found that really good. I felt like I was getting a better standard of teaching because often when we broke into those smaller discussion groups, you were getting one-to-one learning, whereas I know a lot of universities it’s one guy preaching to the masses.

I’ve also got to shout out the trips. There’s a field trip every single year and just being able to remember the practical work we did when revising a module later really helps with retaining information. In first year, it was a trip to the Tabernas desert, which is in the south of Spain. We did quite a lot of physical geography on that trip. And then we did some tourism work looking at Benidorm and the Alicante area. And then the second year trip, which I unfortunately didn’t get to go on because of Covid, was a trip to Brussels. That’s for a module called Cities and Development in the 21st Century, looking at population and how cities are changing, and how they’re coping with increasing numbers of people and climate change and that kind of thing. And then the final trip was to Tenerife and that was a really mixed bag for a module called Geographical Politics, Issues and Ethics. We were looking at conflicts between different groups of people on the islands.

Which were your favourite modules?

I have to shout out the GIS modules – geographic information systems. I studied a little bit of it in a first-year module called Skills for Geographers. And then that developed into a GIS module in second year, and then in final year, there was Applications of Remote Sensing. That was using drones and satellite imagery and that kind of thing to perform GIS processes. On my campus at Nottingham Trent they have just had a massive redevelopment, and they’ve had a load of computer laboratories put in. So you’re working on super computers on a high level piece of software.

How did you move from studying geography to your career in environmental consultancy?

For the year in industry at Nottingham Trent I had some help from the employability team when it came to getting in touch with various different consultancies. I ended up picking my own consultancy, but they’re really useful with CV writing, and interview prep and that kind of stuff.

The place I went to on my year in industry – an environmental consultancy called Delta Simons – turned out to be the place where I got my graduate job. So I did my first two years of study, and then in my third year I went on a rotational programme there, so I worked in a few teams, doing all sorts of different stuff. In my final year of university, I kept working there one or two days a week. And then I graduated on the Friday and started working full time on a Monday, so it was pretty seamless for me.

For the year in industry at Delta Simons I worked in the environmental transaction services team first of all. When people in the construction industry buy and sell real estate, we produce environmental reports that support the buying or selling of that piece of land. So essentially, our reports will say that there’s no pollution on this site, therefore you’re not going to get a massive bill having to put the pollution or the contamination right. So it’s a safe and a good investment to buy.

Then I moved into the site investigation team. If the team I was working in before did find some contamination on site, they were the guys who’d go out and look at trying to remediate that pollution. And finally, I settled in the ESG team. So that’s environmental social and governance, which is a new buzzword in the environmental area. Essentially, it’s what I like to describe as sustainability performance within your business. So I’m not just looking at environmental stuff. We’re also looking at how a business treats their staff, how they govern the business, look after their customers and their shareholders. So it’s a much more holistic practice than some of the specialist environmental stuff.

How did studying geography help in your career?

I feel like you become a bit of a jack of all trades doing a geography degree. The computer science stuff we did working with GIS, Excel, HoleBASE and software like that has all been really useful to me working with the consultancy. But there’s also the more generic university skills like analysis, cross referencing, all of that kind of stuff. I felt like they gave us a really good grounding of that in our first year. And then we were able to build upon that in the modules that came a bit later on.

I’d also say there’s quite a lot of laboratory stuff in first and second year. I didn’t actually end up going down that line when it came to picking my modules for second and third year, but a few of my friends were working in the laboratories doing like water testing and that kind of thing. And those skills are so vocational, almost completely the same at university as they would be in a professional role.