Where in the world – Canyons

Can you identify these canyons below?

Inside the rocky and orange antelope canyon, arizona, usa

1) : Named after a mammal with an inaccurate name

A view of a stream running through a leafy and rocky Itaimbezinho canyon in Brazil

2) Its name means ‘cut rock’ in the local language

View of river running through grey and red Stuðlagil canyon in Iceland

3) Boasts the most basalt columns in its host nation

Landscape view of fish river canyon in Nambia

4)  The largest canyon in its host continent

Find the answers HERE

BriefingCrossword & Quizzes

