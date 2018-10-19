  2. Home/
  3. UK/
  4. UK/
  5. Everyday incarceration: Why the UK’s immigration policy ‘feels like abuse’

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Everyday incarceration: Why the UK’s immigration policy ‘feels like abuse’

Everyday incarceration: Why the UK’s immigration policy ‘feels like abuse’
19 Oct
2018
New research demonstrates the harsh reality of UK immigration policy for Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and Refugee (BAMER) women seeking asylum and fleeing domestic violence

‘For women entering the asylum process as a result of leaving a violent domestic situation, the control that the UK Home Office exerts over their lives is often a continuation of the controls imposed by a spouse/partner or other abuser.’ So concludes new research conducted by Dr Kathryn Cassidy, an associate professor at Northumbria University.

Her research, published in Transactions Of The Institute Of British Geographers, documents the experiences of 16 BAMER women from West Africa and South Asia who were fleeing domestic violence and either seeking or had recently sought asylum in the UK during the period being studied. For the majority of the women, their immigration status was dependent on a partner or spouse and they had become undocumented as a result of the breakdown of the relationship.

Throughout her research, Cassidy argues that aspects of UK immigration policy mirror the abusive control previously imposed on these women. She says that the controls and lack of freedoms have become so extensive that they amount to a form of ‘everyday incarceration’. Particularly problematic are those rules that constrain movement and finances. While awaiting the results of their applications the women were not allowed to work or access social security payments. Some identified this as a continuation of their previous lives with a controlling partner who forbade work or confiscated wages.

In addition, Cassidy says that the UK government’s policy of creating a ‘hostile environment’ for so-called ‘illegal migrants’ – as enshrined in the 2014 and 2016 Immigration Acts – has had a profound impact on those seeking asylum, as well as the government’s stated immigration targets. ‘The “hostile environment” is supposed to focus on a particular group of people,’ says Cassidy, ‘but it has impacts on asylum seekers as well because it creates a huge amount of doubt.’

The UK Home OfficeThe UK Home Office requires ‘better funding’ to make to make status checks ‘more humane’

One of the main ways this state control manifests itself is through constant checking of applicants’ immigration status in a myriad of everyday situations. Cassidy says that due to a combination of ideology and Home Office budget cuts, much of this work has been pushed into the hands of normal professionals who are co-opted as agents of the state. Checks on immigration status are now undertaken by a wide range of actors from employers to landlords, bank employees, health service administrators and even traffic police. She points to the ‘right to rent’ scheme which she says pressurises landlords into becoming immigration officials who must check the status of their tenants. Research into the pilot scheme showed that many landlords began to avoid renting to those without UK passports for fear of getting it wrong, a practice that can push women into the hands of less scrupulous landlords. One woman said landlords had used her status to intimidate her into sexual activities.

Several of the women likened the constant checks to their previous experiences of control and abuse: ‘When you go out on the street, station or bus, immigration people are checking your status. When you go to NHS, you have to show your passport. I feel so suffocated all the time. I suffered in my childhood; my brother was controlling my life. After that my husband and his family were controlling my life and now in this country the immigration is controlling my life.’

Cassidy says this cycle of abuse was a feature of several of the women’s lives. ‘For many it was a continuation not just of the partner, but of a more long-standing control exerted by their own family. Women became suicidal because they left this family background to go into a new home with a partner who turned out to be controlling and abusive, and then they found themselves in the same situation while seeking asylum.’

Other women spoken to identified an atmosphere of suspicion which made it hard to build relationships in the communities they moved to: ‘They look at you in a way... they just look at you as if to say “you are already down there”, as if to say you are classed as an outcast in a way, or lower and that kind of breaks my heart.’

More than anything else, it was the constant status checks that Cassidy identified as pushing women fleeing violence over the edge. ‘The pushing of immigration checks into everyday life is so disruptive and so invasive into our communities and is really stressing social relations,’ she says. She wants to see better funding for the Home Office so that these checks can be brought back in-house, meaning that applicants can be dealt with on a more humane level. ‘An immigration lawyer told me that in the past, if you were applying for asylum, you would have a caseworker who would work with you throughout that process. The Home Office doesn’t do that anymore and one of the reasons is potentially because during that time more people were gaining asylum because their cases were better understood. I think that’s more to do with the hostile environment. I think that’s intentional.’

Dr Kathryn Cassidy is continuing to explore these issues and has carried out further research into immigration policy and status checks. As well as a researcher she is also an activist and co-founder of the Migration and Asylum Justice Forum.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Subscribe to Geographical!

Geographical Week

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in UK...

UK

Everyday incarceration: Why the UK’s immigration policy ‘feels like abuse’

New research demonstrates the harsh reality of UK immigration policy…

Discovering Britain

Discovering the hidden Dungeness

On this month's Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

Sea and sensibility

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits a…

UK

Mountain hare culling spirals out of control

‘Iconic mammals of the hill’ see populations dwindling in the…

Discovering Britain

Liquid asset: England's first capital

In this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole visits Winchester’s chalk…

UK

Electric dreams: the return of Cornish mining?

A new interest in Cornish mines has been sparked amid…

Discovering Britain

Stuck in the middle

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole checks out…

UK

Replanting the Hebrides

An ambitious, long-term project is hoping to bring trees back…

Discovering Britain

Necropolis Railway

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole follows the…

Discovering Britain

Hay-on-Wye: between the lines

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits Hay-on-Wye,…

UK

The hidden costs of invasive species

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU is likely to lead…

Discovering Britain

Gunnerside Gill: romantic ruins, poisonous past

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole walks up…

Discovering Britain

The Ring of Brodgar: Britain's ancient graffiti

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits the…

Discovering Britain

Norwich: a city of two tales

For this month’s Discovering Britain Trail, Laura Cole visits Norwich,…

UK

Does the UK government’s 25-Year Environment Plan go far enough?

With Blue Planet II’s recent rally cry for environmental protection…

Discovering Britain

Chariots of fir: unusual coastal protection

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits St…

UK

England’s first resident dolphins

A community of 28 bottlenose dolphins has made the southwest…

Discovering Britain

Forging a Legacy: revolution in South Wales

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Pontypool…

UK

Why UK cavers are leading the world

From casual forays beneath to leading scientific breakthroughs, UK’s caving…

Discovering Britain

Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…