  2. Home/
  3. UK/
  4. UK/
  5. Electric dreams: the return of Cornish mining?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Electric dreams: the return of Cornish mining?

Botallack in the west of Cornwall, a former tin, copper and arsenic mine, and today a UNESCO World Heritage site Botallack in the west of Cornwall, a former tin, copper and arsenic mine, and today a UNESCO World Heritage site
07 Jul
2018
A new interest in Cornish mines has been sparked amid the electric vehicle revolution

Metal mining companies from around the world want to return to Cornwall. The increasing value of tin and lithium – spurred by electric car production – has renewed interest in the Cornish deposits. The activity holds historical significance to the county, which once boasted 2,000 tin mines and was Europe’s mining capital until the early 20th century.

Lithium occurs deep underground in warm, salty brines. There are records of such liquids flooding Cornish tin mines as far back as 1864, back when there was little demand for the metal. Now its use in electric consumables and for lithium-ion batteries by the likes of Tesla, means demand is expected to rise two to threefold by 2025. ‘Lithium is almost like the new gold,’ says Cristian Rossi, an Earth observation specialist at Satellite Applications Catapult, a tech company based south of Oxford. Rossi has discovered a method of spotting probable areas of lithium occurrence using satellite images of Cornwall’s geology, minerals and vegetation cover. ‘It means we can predict where the lithium is without having to dig anything yet,’ he explains.

One of Catapult’s partners is a UK mining startup, Cornish Lithium. According to the startup’s projections, the county likely holds the only viable deposits of the metal in the UK, which it claims is plentiful enough to provide a self-sustaining supply. Cornish Lithium CEO, Jeremy Wrathall, says: ‘satellite maps will reduce costs of exploration and better prioritise areas on which to focus our exploration for lithium-bearing brines in Cornwall.’

The breakthrough comes on the heels of renewed interest in Cornish tin. Exploratory drilling has begun at Redmoor mine in east Cornwall – a joint project by UK-based Strategic Minerals and Australian resource company New Age Exploration. Meanwhile, the Canadian company, Strongbow Explorations hope to float the South Crofty mine (located in Pool, West Cornwall) on the London Stock Exchange this summer in a bid to finance new mining in the area by 2021. If successful, it will be the first time metal is mined in the county since South Crofty closed its gates in 1998. 

This was published in the July 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in UK...

UK

Electric dreams: the return of Cornish mining?

A new interest in Cornish mines has been sparked amid…

Discovering Britain

Stuck in the middle

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole checks out…

UK

Replanting the Hebrides

An ambitious, long-term project is hoping to bring trees back…

Discovering Britain

Necropolis Railway

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole follows the…

Discovering Britain

Hay-on-Wye: between the lines

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits Hay-on-Wye,…

UK

The hidden costs of invasive species

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU is likely to lead…

Discovering Britain

Gunnerside Gill: romantic ruins, poisonous past

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole walks up…

Discovering Britain

The Ring of Brodgar: Britain's ancient graffiti

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits the…

Discovering Britain

Norwich: a city of two tales

For this month’s Discovering Britain Trail, Laura Cole visits Norwich,…

UK

Does the UK government’s 25-Year Environment Plan go far enough?

With Blue Planet II’s recent rally cry for environmental protection…

Discovering Britain

Chariots of fir: unusual coastal protection

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits St…

UK

England’s first resident dolphins

A community of 28 bottlenose dolphins has made the southwest…

Discovering Britain

Forging a Legacy: revolution in South Wales

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Pontypool…

UK

Why UK cavers are leading the world

From casual forays beneath to leading scientific breakthroughs, UK’s caving…

Discovering Britain

Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

Croydon: from flowers to flyovers

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole visits Croydon,…

Discovering Britain

Hill of Secrets

For this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole visits a viewpoint…

Discovering Britain

Padstow: A Town Worth its Salt

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole travels to…

Discovering Britain

Glacier Country

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits a glacier’s graveyard in…

Discovering Britain

The Celtic Rainforest

In this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Coed…