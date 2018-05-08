  2. Home/
  3. UK/
  4. Discovering Britain/
  5. Hay-on-Wye: between the lines

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Hay-on-Wye: between the lines

The interior of Richard Booth&#039;s Bookshop, Hay-on-Wye The interior of Richard Booth's Bookshop, Hay-on-Wye
08 May
2018
For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits Hay-on-Wye, the border town full of novel ideas

For more great walks, trails and viewpoints, be sure to check out the new Discovering Britain Facebook page by clicking here.

db logo jpeg large

Descriptions of Hay-on-Wye vary from the idyllic: ‘Hay-on-Wye is the Woodstock of the mind,’ said Bill Clinton, to the glib: ‘Hay-on-Wye, what is that some kind of sandwich?’ asked playwright Arthur Miller. For decades, prominent figures have had a lot to say about this small town on the border between England and Wales.

The reason is easily spotted from the town’s streets. More than 20 independent bookshops have nestled here. Among them are cosy bookshops for specific genres, such as Murder & Mayhem for crime fiction, and Boz Books for 19th century literature. There are lofty warehouses for second-hand tomes, and other more alfresco situations with bookshelves lining outside streets and walls. And, of course, once a year, the town reaches peak bookish, when it becomes flooded with readers and writers for the Hay Festival (24 May to 3 June this time around).

The area’s connection with books is mostly thanks to an infamous stunt. On April Fool’s Day in 1977, Richard Booth, of Richard Booth’s Bookshop, declared Hay an independent kingdom – and made himself ‘king’. The tongue-in-cheek controversy drew attention and pulled in more booksellers. Now 78, Booth’s scheme keeps the streets busy with visitors and rare book seekers. In fact, universities have studied his niche idea as a way of reviving rural areas.

In the last decade, independent bookshops have become more of a challenge to maintain. In 2013, the cost of overheads and competition with giant online retailers caused a handful of outlets to cave. The town’s answer was to pull another stunt. ‘By royal decree’ bookseller Derek Addyman, of Addyman’s Books, declared a ban on e-readers and Kindles. Large banners were strung up through the town, and Addyman’s idea made national headlines. Catching up with him in 2018, he stands by his position: ‘Real books, unlike e-books, are a recyclable industry. A new book bought today can be a second-hand book sold tomorrow.’ He no longer needs the banners, however, partly because e-reader sales have plummeted in the UK.

According to Addyman, the new concern for Hay-on-Wye is a far more mortal one. ‘All the original sellers are retiring,’ he says. ‘What we want is a new generation of young booksellers to join the trade. It’s no longer considered a dusty old profession, but it’ll take some youngsters to renew it once more and keep people interested in Hay.’

Perhaps it was the same desire for renewal that drove a group of ‘rebel’ booksellers to stage a beheading of the ‘king’s’ effigy and declare the town ‘the commonwealth of Hay-on-Wye’ in 2009. The revolution went unrecognised by Booth, however, there is a sense that we haven’t heard the last from this stunt-pulling town. 

VIEWPOINT
• Location: Wales
• Type: Urban
• Duration: 15 minutes
Click here for more details

Unearth more of our nation’s history and find more great walks, trails and viewpoints around the UK at discoveringbritain.org or via the new Discovering Britain Facebook page.

This was published in the May 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST DISCOVERING BRITAIN

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in UK...

Discovering Britain

Hay-on-Wye: between the lines

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits Hay-on-Wye,…

UK

The hidden costs of invasive species

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU is likely to lead…

Discovering Britain

Gunnerside Gill: romantic ruins, poisonous past

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole walks up…

Discovering Britain

The Ring of Brodgar: Britain's ancient graffiti

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits the…

Discovering Britain

Norwich: a city of two tales

For this month’s Discovering Britain Trail, Laura Cole visits Norwich,…

UK

Does the UK government’s 25-Year Environment Plan go far enough?

With Blue Planet II’s recent rally cry for environmental protection…

Discovering Britain

Chariots of fir: unusual coastal protection

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits St…

UK

England’s first resident dolphins

A community of 28 bottlenose dolphins has made the southwest…

Discovering Britain

Forging a Legacy: revolution in South Wales

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Pontypool…

UK

Why UK cavers are leading the world

From casual forays beneath to leading scientific breakthroughs, UK’s caving…

Discovering Britain

Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

Croydon: from flowers to flyovers

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole visits Croydon,…

Discovering Britain

Hill of Secrets

For this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole visits a viewpoint…

Discovering Britain

Padstow: A Town Worth its Salt

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole travels to…

Discovering Britain

Glacier Country

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits a glacier’s graveyard in…

Discovering Britain

The Celtic Rainforest

In this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Coed…

AONB

Suffolk Coast and Heaths

Although the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB is home to…

Discovering Britain

Rock of Ages

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

City of Trees: saving Sheffield’s greenery

For this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole travels to Sheffield, which…

UK

Milton Keynes at 50

As it celebrates turning 50-years-old, Milton Keynes is bracing for…