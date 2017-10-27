  2. Home/
  3. UK/
  4. Discovering Britain/
  5. Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

A view of Kinder Scout gritstone rocks and moors in the Derbyshire High Peak A view of Kinder Scout gritstone rocks and moors in the Derbyshire High Peak Oscar Johns
27 Oct
2017
For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to Kinder Scout to celebrate the Mass Trespass of 85 years ago

For more great walks, trails and viewpoints, be sure to check out the new Discovering Britain Facebook page by clicking here.

db logo jpeg large

The mood was tense at the foot of Kinder Scout on 24 April 1932. Four hundred men and women stood in quiet defiance, in Bowden Bridge quarry which rose up around them as a steep, rocky amphitheatre. At a signal, they set off for the summit through the private slopes of Sandy Heys, where they got into a scuffle with a group of gamekeepers. When they came down the hill, six participants were arrested for ‘riotous assembly’, five of whom were imprisoned for up to six months.

Today it is hard to imagine that heading up the hill was a crime, as illegal as jumping into a stranger’s back garden and wandering about. However, not many private tracts of land are as visible as Kinder Scout, whose sides rise to 638 metres between the industrial cities of Manchester and Sheffield. It is the highest point in Peak District as well as the whole of the East Midlands.

For the urban working classes it became a constant visible torment. ‘Walkers from the surrounding cities were increasingly frustrated by the blue, inviting moors that were strictly out of bounds to them,’ says this viewpoint’s author Roly Smith. The land was once open to commoners until it was enclosed by private landlords in the 1830s ‘and was still off limits to the public by the Great Depression of 1932.’ In fact, as little as one per cent of the land around Kinder Scout was legally accessible for the 15,000 or so walkers who would take to the hills to escape their city’s hard graft.

In the 1930s, these tortoise-shell hills would have been pitted with ‘Trespassers will be Prosecuted’ signs, made specifically to deter walking associations. Many such working class groups had sprung up to challenge the enclosure movement through the simple act of walking, and in 1931 they came together to form the National Council of the Ramblers.

Though the ‘Mass Trespass’ was spearheaded by the British Communist Party, which was frustrated by the Ramblers’ inaction, the arrests are believed to have rallied the groups. ‘The severity of the sentences united the Ramblers,’ explains Smith. ‘More than 10,000 people attended the next rally held south of Mam Tor in the Winnats Pass, just outside Castleton.’

The Trespass’s legacy became symbolic of the public’s right to the outdoors. It is often credited as a fundamental moment towards the creation of the National Parks in 1949, the making of the Pennine Trail and, crucially, the securing of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act in 2000. The law gives the public right to access all areas of open land, be it moor, mountain or heath. ‘Ramblers can now roam freely across Kinder without fear of assault,’ says Smith. One controversial hike by a few hundred brave walkers has ensured the freedom of countless walks since.  

 

VIEWPOINT
• Location: East Midlands
• Type: Rural
• Duration: 15 minutes
Click here for more details

Unearth more of our nation’s history and find more great walks, trails and viewpoints around the UK at discoveringbritain.org or via the new Discovering Britain Facebook page.

This was published in the November 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST DISCOVERING BRITAIN

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in UK...

Discovering Britain

Kinder Scout: Grass Class War

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

Croydon: from flowers to flyovers

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole visits Croydon,…

Discovering Britain

Hill of Secrets

For this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole visits a viewpoint…

Discovering Britain

Padstow: A Town Worth its Salt

For this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole travels to…

Discovering Britain

Glacier Country

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits a glacier’s graveyard in…

Discovering Britain

The Celtic Rainforest

In this month’s Discovering Britain trail, Laura Cole explores Coed…

AONB

Suffolk Coast and Heaths

Although the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB is home to…

Discovering Britain

Rock of Ages

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole heads to…

Discovering Britain

City of Trees: saving Sheffield’s greenery

For this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole travels to Sheffield, which…

UK

Milton Keynes at 50

As it celebrates turning 50-years-old, Milton Keynes is bracing for…

UK

How to create a more ‘United’ Kingdom

Last year’s EU referendum revealed a divided country. Could genuine…

Discovering Britain

Thirsty Works

In this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole visits the…

AONB

Tamar Valley

The Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has a…

Discovering Britain

Hull of a City

For this month’s Discovering Britain Trail, Laura Cole takes a walk…

UK

In Recovery – 12 months on from Storm Desmond

Twelve months on from Storm Desmond and one in five…

AONB

High Weald

High Weald, UK’s fourth-largest AONB, is often described as a…

Discovering Britain

Jurassic Park

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole travels to…

Discovering Britain

Moor than meets the eye

In this month’s Discovering Britain, Laura Cole visits Rannoch Moor,…

Discovering Britain

Water Wall

For this month’s Discovering Britain viewpoint, Laura Cole explores Birmingham’s…

AONB

The Lincolnshire Wolds

The Lincolnshire Wolds still bear the indelible impressions of numerous…