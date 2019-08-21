How the RGS-IBG supports fieldwork in schools

The Society has launched a new grant scheme to support fieldwork and expeditions in schools

As part of the Society’s support for fieldwork and expeditions, we offer a number of grants for geographical fieldwork in schools. Earlier this year, we were delighted to work with the Frederick Soddy Trust to announce a new grant scheme, the Frederick Soddy Schools Award, to support school fieldwork and expeditions. The scheme offers several grants every year of between £200 and £600 to teachers leading groups of pupils, from UK and Ireland schools, on field trips with a strong element of human geography.

This year we awarded nine grants to schools doing field trips, allowing their pupils to conduct fieldwork in a number of locations across the UK, including the Forest of Dean, the Peak District and Snowdonia. Geography teacher at Tarbert Academy in Argyll, Rowena Ranger, applied for the grant to take her Higher and National 4 and 5 pupils on a field trip to the Isle of Cumbrae in western Scotland in February. During the trip, the group collected data from a local river, conducted an environmental quality survey and questionnaire in Millport, and used GIS mapping and plotted their own hydrographs. Rowena said: ‘The fantastic help from the Society towards the cost of the field trip enabled us to offer a more affordable rate to our pupils so all of them had the opportunity to achieve.’

With the new school year fast approaching, why not apply for one of our grants to support fieldwork and teaching in your school? We have three grants available which support fieldwork and innovation in teaching geography: the Frederick Soddy Schools Award, the Ray Y Gildea Jr Award and the Innovative Geography Teaching Grants.

Find out more about all of the RGS-IBG's grants and awards here: geog.gr/RGS-IBGGrants



We also have a range resources and tips available on our website to help teachers plan and run successful fieldwork trips with their pupils. From local fieldwork planning toolkits and ideas for fieldwork projects on a range of topics, to making your own fieldwork equipment and utilising different tools in the field, there is a wealth of ideas and information for you to explore. Plus, we can provide advice on the health and safety implications of taking pupils out on fieldwork sites and how to ensure your trip is safe. geog.gr/rgs-fieldwork