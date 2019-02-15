Earth Photo competition: Call for entries now open

Last year’s Earth Photo competition brought viewers breathtaking, thought-provoking images of geothermal energy, war-torn landscapes, innovative sustainability, and close-ups of nature like nothing seen before. For the 2019 competition, the RGS-IBG has once again teamed with Forestry Commission England and has now opened the submission process for budding photographers everywhere to put forward their efforts to capture a better understanding of the world around us.
This year’s categories comprise People, Places, Nature and Changing Forests, and the judges will be looking for images that help to tell a story by ‘informing, entertaining and engaging audiences of all kinds and encouraging conversations to begin about their subjects’. There will also be a ‘Short Film’ category for those with a desire to explore beyond a static medium, and a ‘Next Generation’ award to recognise emerging new talent in the field.
The judging panel is this year headed by award-winning photographer Marissa Roth, a member of the photojournalism team that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the 1992 LA riots. Roth has worked for the LA Times, the New York Times, Newsweek and Entertainment Weekly and is a Fellow of the RGS-IBG.
Each category winner will receive a £250 cash prize, with one ‘overall winner’ netting an impressive £1,000. The winners and other shortlisted entries will also be displayed as part of a touring exhibition, starting at the RGS-IBG in London from 6 July to 22 August, and then visiting a number of Forestry Commission England forests across the country thereafter.
All applications to enter the competition must be made before 5pm on 6 May 2019, and candidates are limited to ten entries that must have been taken or completed since 1 January 2018. Entries are submitted via Earth Photo’s online portal here. Full rules and guidelines can be found here.
