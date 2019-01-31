  2. Home/
  3. RGS–IBG/
  4. RGS–IBG News/
  5. Joe Smith on the future of the RGS-IBG

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Joe Smith on the future of the RGS-IBG

Joe Smith on the future of the RGS-IBG
31 Jan
2019
The Society’s Director has been interviewed by Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK World – watch the video on-demand

Professor Joe Smith, the Director of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) was recently interviewed on all things geography by NHK World, Japan’s state broadcasting network, for its Direct Talk programme.

In the 15-minute segment, the documentary details a brief history of the Society, looks at the future of expeditionary research and details Smith’s passion for communicating geography’s value to the next generation of explorers.

It also looks at the Society’s role in advising on geographical aspects at policy and planning levels, and the role artists and story-tellers can play in presenting themes raised by geographers to wider audiences.

The full interview is available on demand at the NHK World website until 7 February.

You can watch it right now by clicking here.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.