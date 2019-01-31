Joe Smith on the future of the RGS-IBG

The Society’s Director has been interviewed by Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK World – watch the video on-demand

Professor Joe Smith, the Director of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) was recently interviewed on all things geography by NHK World, Japan’s state broadcasting network, for its Direct Talk programme.

In the 15-minute segment, the documentary details a brief history of the Society, looks at the future of expeditionary research and details Smith’s passion for communicating geography’s value to the next generation of explorers.

It also looks at the Society’s role in advising on geographical aspects at policy and planning levels, and the role artists and story-tellers can play in presenting themes raised by geographers to wider audiences.

The full interview is available on demand at the NHK World website until 7 February.

You can watch it right now by clicking here.