Explore the Society’s scholarly publications

The Society’s academic publications have a sleek new online home

Developed in partnership with our publishers Wiley, the Society's new publications hub houses our five leading international peer-reviewed journals, associated blogs and the RGS-IBG book series all in one place.

Our journals publish a wide variety of geographical research and are edited by internationally recognised scholars:



• Area, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, is an outlet for new ideas and debates. It publishes research on all aspects of both physical and human geography, and encourages submissions from postgraduate students and early career researchers



• The Geographical Journal publishes a range of papers from across the entire discipline, with particular reference to public debates and policy-orientated agendas



• Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers is an international journal for geographical research, publishing papers that make a major theoretical, conceptual or empirical contribution



• Geo: Geography and Environment is a fully open-access, online-only, international journal. Geo also has a blog that extends the conversations prompted by the research.



• WIREs Climate Change, published in partnership with Wiley and the Royal Meteorological Society, is a review journal publishing accessible high-profile research at the interface of traditional disciplines, with a strong focus on climate issues.

The Geography Directions blog features regular articles linking journal content to topical news and events. With over 13,000 subscribers, including teachers, Geography Directions helps to make the connection between new research and its real-world applications. Recent articles have included the need to scale up climate action in light of the latest IPCC report, the impact of different navigational technologies on our sense of place, and a debate on overseas territories.

The hub is also home to the RGS-IBG book series, which covers new developments in both physical and human geography. Books such as Cryptic Concrete and Transnational Geographies of the Heart, inform, challenge and stimulate the reader.

This was published in the January 2019 edition of Geographical magazine