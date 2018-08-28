Back to School

The RGS-IBG is dedicated to promoting the benefits and relevance of geography in education

The RGS have a wide range of resources to help make your life easier – whether you’re a teacher or a student. Our online resources support teaching and learning in both the classroom and the field, and are now easier to find thanks to our new website. From podcasts and animations to case studies and teaching plans, all our resources are up to date and link to the curriculum and exam specifications.

If you’re about to start, or are already working towards your geography A-level, our award-winning student guide to the independent A-level investigation will support you through the process and is appropriate for use with all exam boards.

Our Geography Ambassador scheme is a great way to showcase the many exciting and relevant benefits of studying geography, widen pupils’ perceptions of the subject and encourage them to pursue it beyond the compulsory stages. Ambassadors are positive role models and illustrate – via a range of informative, interactive and enjoyable sessions – the transferable skills and interests they have developed as geographers.

We work closely with universities to ensure all our learning resources contain the most recent geographical research and knowledge and our podcasts are an example of this – in just 20 minutes an expert geographer gets to the heart of a contemporary topic.

Dr Sophie Hadfield-Hill, a senior lecturer in human geography from the University of Birmingham, says: ‘The resources available to teachers and students are first-class. The Society is collaborating with academics to take cutting-edge, world-leading research into classrooms across the country. These resources support the curriculum, push thinking into new directions and, importantly, are relevant and accessible.’

While many of our resources are free to all, School Members get access to the full range of our resources. Other benefits of membership include attendance at our School Member lectures and access to recordings of them online, as well as discounts on our CPD courses for teachers and Philip’s atlases. If you would like to support the next generation of geographers by giving them access to all of this, why not sponsor a secondary school of your choice for just £83 per year?



To see the full range of resources available, visit www.rgs.org/schools-resources. To keep in touch, follow @RGS_IBGschools

This was published in the September 2018 edition of Geographical magazine