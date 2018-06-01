Earth Photo call for entries

RGS-IBG backed competition aims to highlight geography’s role in understanding the world

Photographers, both amateur and professional, are being invited to submit up to ten photographs or films for the inaugural edition of Earth Photo. The international photography competition and exhibition, developed jointly by Forestry Commission England and the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers), aims to enable a better understanding of the world around us through project partners’ complementary disciplines of Geography and the Environment. Earth Photo will focus on four key themes – People, Nature, Place and Change.

Shortlisted works will be exhibited at the Society later this summer 2018, before touring to Forestry Commission England locations including Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest, Kent; Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire; and Grizedale Forest in the heart of the Lake District, Cumbria.

A range of prizes will be awarded including opportunities with Forestry Commission England; editorial coverage by the RGS-IBG and inclusion in its world-renowned Picture Library. Four prizes will be awarded, one for each of the themes, along with a Next Generation award for outstanding emerging talent, and a Short Film award for the best piece of video footage.

The exhibition and awards will be chosen by an expert panel of selectors from the fields of photography, film, geography and ecology. The dynamic selection panel comprises: Yvonne Barmettler, Natural History Museum, Basel, Switzerland; Levon Biss, photographer; Marissa Roth, photographer; Clare Grafik, head of exhibitions at The Photographers’ Gallery, London; Harry Hook, photographer; Deborah Ireland, author and curator; Simon Norfolk, photographer; Paul Presley, editor of Geographical; Lisa Rebori, vice president of collections at The Houston Museum of Natural Science, USA; and Ian Gambles, director of the Forestry Commission England.

Earth Photo is open to both national and international photographers of all ages. All photographs and films entered must have been completed since 1 January 2016 and meet the competition’s criteria found here. Entry is by online submission through earthphoto.artopps.co.uk, and deadline for entry is by 5pm (BST) on Monday 18 June.