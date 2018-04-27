New look RGS-IBG website

After a year of focused development, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)’s new website is live

Along with a modern, clean look, the new site comes with improved functionality, making it easier to use, easier to navigate and easier to keep up to date with both the Society and geography as a whole. It is also fully responsive, meaning viewing on a mobile device is now a much more pleasant experience. The new features that help improve the user-experience include events and resources that are fully searchable; a simplified login process; and clear links between related content across the site.

All of the Society’s events are now listed in the ‘What’s on’ section, including public talks across the UK, teacher workshops, exhibitions, fieldwork training and professional networking receptions, so you can see everything in one place. The ‘What’s on’ pages are fully searchable by keyword, event type and location, making it much easier to find what you are interested in or simply browse the whole programme to see what catches your eye. Each individual event page has its own interactive map feature, giving a handy visual to the location of the event venue. The online booking system has also been overhauled to make the whole process of booking an event user-friendly.

The site’s ‘Latest news’ page replaces ‘Society news’, and is the place to keep up-to-date with what’s happening at the Society and in the wider geography community. This section includes news about our current work including, for example, the field research funded through the Society’s grant programme, alongside news and developments of interest to all of our audiences.

The Society’s award-winning teaching resources include a diverse range of modules with a variety of lesson plans, podcasts, animations and videos. The new site’s improved navigation means you are now able to search by keyword, theme or level to find specific resources relevant to you, or you can browse all 800 resources. Key themes include ‘Environmental interactions and management’, ‘Global perspectives, geopolitics and development’ and ‘Urbanisation, migration and society’ plus many more.

Some of the teaching resources are free to all, thanks to project funders, but the full range of resources is only available to School Members. All School Members have been notified of their login details and member-only resources are clearly marked on the site. If your school is not yet a member of the Society, make sure to join now in order to avoid missing out on this valuable support.

Exclusive content for Society Fellows and members is available across the site, rather than being hidden in a members’ area. This includes high-quality recordings of the Monday night lectures which cover a wide variety of topics from the causes and consequences of Brexit, through polar expeditions, to fact-checking the myths surrounding North Korea. Fellows and members also receive discounted rates to most Society events as well as discounts at Cotswold Outdoors and Stanfords shops.

Whenever you encounter member-only content, you will be prompted to log in with your existing details (email and password) which are still valid. If you don’t have an existing password, or you can’t remember yours, click on the ‘forgotten password’ link on the ‘MySociety’ page to generate a new password.

The Society’s digital strategy includes an ongoing development plan for the website. The next phase of development, due to go live in the summer, includes the ability to join the Society online as an Ordinary Member or Young Geographer. Online joining for Fellows is planned to follow soon after.

Initial feedback has been very positive and any further thoughts or comments will be greatly appreciated as we continue to improve our online presence. To tell us what you think of our new look, please email [email protected]

This was published in the May 2018 edition of Geographical magazine