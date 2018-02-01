Enduring Eye in Hull

Enduring Eye, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) exhibition and the linked Heritage Lottery Funded project Shackleton’s Endurance: discovering our shared Antarctic heritage, are at the Hull Maritime Museum from 3 March to 3 June, 2018

This is the final venue in the exhibition’s current four-venue tour of the UK, and the exhibition explores links with four of the expedition members born and brought up in the seafaring community of Hull: Charles Green, Chief Steward and Cook; Alfred Cheetham, Third Officer; Ernest Holness, Able Seaman; and William Stephenson, Fireman.

Throughout the exhibition’s time in Hull, visitors will be encouraged to share their reminiscences of the expedition and connections with the local crew members to help uncover the ways in which the men’s experiences of Antarctica were shared and understood at the time. Comments and contributions from visitors to the exhibition in Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh have already revealed the extent to which Shackleton went to publicise his exploits and raise awareness of polar exploration across the UK.

Callum Bennetts

Enduring Eye originally launched at the Society’s headquarters in London on 21 November, 2015, marking the day the Endurance finally sank beneath the ice of the Weddell Sea. Detailing the epic struggle of survival of Shackleton and his men, the exhibition’s images – digitised directly from glass plate and celluloid negatives for the first time – reveal incredible new details of the expedition. The exhibition also features select artefacts from the expedition and a narrative comprised of the logs and diaries of Shackleton and his crew, which together bring this incredible story of human survival and the drive to explore unreached territories to life.

The exhibition, which is free to all, will be accompanied by a series of education and public engagement activities, including talks and a screening of Frank Hurley’s lm, South.

For more information on Enduring Eye, the exhibition tour, and to explore some of the regional stories which have already been uncovered, please visit www.rgs.org/enduringeye



