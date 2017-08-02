  2. Home/
  3. RGS–IBG/
  4. RGS–IBG News/
  5. RGS-IBG Medals and Awards 2017

RGS-IBG Medals and Awards 2017

The 2017 RGS-IBG medals and awards recipients at the event held in the Society’s Kensington Gore headquarters in June The 2017 RGS-IBG medals and awards recipients at the event held in the Society’s Kensington Gore headquarters in June Marek Sikora
02 Aug
2017
Recognising excellence: Professor Sir Gordon Conway and Lindsey Hilsum receive Royal Medals

From geographical research, fieldwork and teaching to photography and public engagement, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)’s annual medals and awards celebrate outstanding contributions across the breadth of geography

The Society has recognised excellence in geographical science since its formation in 1830. An annual grant of 50 guineas from the reigning monarch ‘for the encouragement and promotion of geographical science and discovery’ was replaced in 1836 with a Royal Medal. In 1839 this was split into two Royal Medals, both of equal standing: the Founder’s Medal and the Patron’s Medal.

The two Royal Medals are approved by Her Majesty the Queen and are among the highest honours of their kind in the world. This year they were awarded to Professor Sir Gordon Conway and Lindsey Hilsum.

Sir Gordon, a former President of the Society, received the Founder’s Medal for the enhancement and promotion of agricultural development in Asia and Africa. Presenting the award, the Society’s President, Nicholas Crane, said: ‘Professor Sir Gordon Conway is a world leader in international development and one of the world’s foremost experts on food security and the sustainable development of agricultural land. For over 50 years, Sir Gordon has worked to improve the lives of millions through his pioneering research, leadership of major organisations, and advice to government on sustainable development.’

Lindsey Hilsum, International Editor for Channel 4 News, received the Patron’s Medal for promoting the understanding of global conflict and inequality. In her acceptance speech she said: ‘I am honoured to receive a medal that was awarded to the great travellers of the past, like Henry Morton Stanley. How the recipients have changed down the years – from explorers to oceanographers and environmentalists to a journalist – via, for one year only, a rock star. Maybe one day a refugee or migrant will get it, an explorer of the modern age, travelling with neither map nor compass, just in hope.’

In total, 17 individuals and groups were recognised for their outstanding contributions to geography during the ceremony held at the Society’s headquarters in London on 5 June. These included: Harry Hook, who received the Cherry Kearton Medal and Award in recognition of his powerful images reflecting the hopes, fears and aspirations for Africa’s future; Professor David Evans, who received the Busk Medal for his long-standing commitment to introducing successive generations of students to overseas fieldwork and expeditions; and Professor Andrew Cliff who received the Victoria Medal for his insight into a wide range of diseases and how their emergence, eradication and re-emergence are affected by contexts such as conflict, population movement and vaccinations.

 

2017 MEDALS AND AWARDS

Royal Medal - Founder’s Medal: Sir Gordon Conway KCMG FRS
Royal Medal - Patron’s Medal: Lindsey Hilsum
Victoria Medal: Professor Andrew Cliff
Busk Medal: Professor David J A Evans
Cherry Kearton Medal and Award: Harry Hook
Murchison Award: Professor Henry Wai-chung Yeung
Back Award: Professor Harriet Bulkeley
Cuthbert Peek Award: Dr James Cheshire
Gill Memorial Award: Dr Sarah Mills
Ordnance Survey Awards (two awards): Claire Power; Paul Turner
Taylor & Francis Award: Professor Ian Cook, et al
Ness Award: Professor Kathleen Jamie
Alfred Steers Dissertation Prize: Alex Henry
Area Prize: Brendon Blue
Geographical Award: The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award
Honorary Fellowship: David Riviere

 

henry

Alex Henry

Alex Henry received the 2017 Alfred Steers Dissertation Prize for the best undergraduate dissertation for his study of low-level jets of air in the central-western Sahara. ‘I am absolutely delighted to be receiving this award from the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG),’ he said, ‘which marks the culmination of a great deal of hard work over the past few years. The Sahara is a thoroughly under-researched area of climate science, and being able to contribute to our changing view of the region’s climate is both humbling and exciting.’

This was published in the August 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.