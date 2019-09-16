October 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for October 2019

Thursday 3 October, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Palm oil: the controversy and the complexity

(Lecture, Bristol)

The world's most widely used vegetable oil has profound environmental and social impacts. It has provoked heated debate and emotive campaigns. This discussion will explore the complexities of the industry, along with some possible solutions.

• Venue: Conservation Education Centre, Bristol Zoo Gardens, Guthrie Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3HA (access from Guthrie Road, not main Zoo entrances). Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-palmoil

Friday 4 October, 6.00pm-9.00pm

The Flipflopi expedition and the plastic revolution

(Lecture, Kendal)

This talk about a brightly coloured boat made entirely out of plastic collected from Kenyan beaches, takes the message of a plastic revolution from Africa to the rest of the world.

• Venue: The Box, Beezon Road, Kendal, LA9 6EL. Tickets: £8, RGS-IBG members £5.

geog.gr/rgs-flipflopi

Thursday 10 October, 7.30pm-9.00pm

In search of the grey ghost: a Himalayan adventure

(Lecture, Norwich)

Mike Edgecombe will give an account of his quest to see one of the rarest and most elusive of the big cats – the snow leopard ‒ deep within the high mountains of northern India.

• Venue: Pierce Room, Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/rgs-ghost

15, 16, 17 October, from 6.15pm

Slovenia: a connection with the outdoors

(Lecture, York, Leeds and Sheffield)

Hear about Richard Matthews’ trek along the Slovenia Mountain Trail. A 600km trail capturing more than just mountains and scenery, but a place of understanding.

• Venue: Multiple. Tickets: Prices vary.

geog.gr/rgs-slovenia

Thursday 24 October, 7.00pm - 9.00pm

The city of tomorrow

(Discussion, London)

Join our panel to examine and discuss alternative visions of urban futures.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £8.

geog.gr/rgs-city

Monday 28 October, 2.30pm-4.00pm

Be Inspired: Africa at the crossroads: from Maputo to Mogadishu

(Lecture, London)

Our speakers consider how reframing and re-contextualising post-colonial histories through photography and archival activation may promote remembering, dialogue and reconciliation in East Africa.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: £5, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-africa

