September 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for September 2019

Sunday 1 September, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Africa’s forgotten frontiers – Reza Pakravan

(Lecture, Keswick)

Taking the audience on a breathtaking journey across the continent, filmmaker Reza Pakravan will share stories of the tense frontiers, enduring traditions and ordinary people living where climate change has hit hardest: the Sahel.

• Venue: Theatre by the Lake, Lakeside, Keswick, CA12 5DJ. Tickets: From £7.50 per person.

geog.gr/rgs-reza

Monday 9 September, 2.30pm-4.00pm

On View: The Wilderness Collective exhibition: an artist’s impression

(Talk and exhibition, London)

Luke Walker explains the creative process behind his work, illustrated by his preparatory sketches and inspirational items from the Society’s Collections.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: £5, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-on-view

Thursday 12 September, 1.00pm-2.00pm

The geopolitics of the energy transition – Professor Mike Bradshaw

(Lecture, Coventry)

Join Professor Michael Bradshaw and a panel of experts as they discuss current and possible future trends in energy consumption and the issues associated with the UK’s low-carbon energy transition.

• Venue: IMC, University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7HP. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-energy

Saturday 21 September, 11.00am-2.00pm

Trees from around the world – Professor David Skydmore and Rhoderic Taylor

(Field visit, Swettenham)

This fascinating arboretum, created by Sir Bernard Lovell FRS, comprises trees from around the world and includes two national collections. The tour will describe its history and significance to biogeography.

• Venue: Lovell Quinta Arboretum, Congleton, CW12 2LF. Tickets: From £5 per person, RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/rgs-trees

Sunday 22 September, 10.00am-1.00pm

Kinver Edge: landscape and conservation

(Field visit, Stourbridge)

This walk, guided by Mick Grove and Ian Dixson, will examine the heath and woodland habitats of the Edge.

• Venue: Kinver Edge, Stourbridge, DY7 6DL. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-kinver

Monday 30 September to Sunday 15 December

Earth Photo

(Exhibition, Ringwood)

A shortlist of 50 exceptional photographs and films that document the Earth in all its diversity. Developed jointly by Forestry England and the Society.

• Venue: Moors Valley Country Park and Forest, Horton Road, Ashley Heath, Ringwood, BH24 2ET. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-earth-photo

