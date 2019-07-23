August 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for August 2019

Saturday 6 July to Thursday 22 August

Earth Photo

(Exhibition, London)

An exhibition of 50 exceptional photographs and four films that document the Earth in all its diversity. Developed jointly by Forestry England and the Society, Earth Photo aims to enable a better understanding of the world around us, focusing on four themes – people, nature, place and changing forests.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-earthphoto

Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 August

Wilderness Festival

(Festival, Oxfordshire)

Join us for a day of talks, debates, and conversations exploring how and why we see planet Earth the way we do.

• Venue: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire. Tickets: from £190.75 per person.

geog.gr/rgs-wildfest

Friday 16 August

Summer Drinks Reception

(Drinks Reception Penrith)

Summer drinks reception with open garden visit at Hutton in the Forest.

•Venue: Hutton in the Forest, Penrith, CA11 9TH. Tickets: from £10 per person.

geog.gr/rgs-summer

Tuesday 27 August to Friday 30 August

RGS-IBG Annual International Conference 2019

(Conference, London)

The perfect opportunity to find out about the latest geographical research while networking with over 1,800 delegates from around the world.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: from £102 per person.

geog.gr/rgs-aic

This was published in the August 2019 edition of Geographical magazine