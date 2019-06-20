July 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for July 2019

Monday 1 July, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Climate change challenges: lessons from Bangladesh

(Panel discussion, London)

Join our panel during London Climate Action Week as they shares their insights into how Bangladesh is now on the path to becoming climate resilient, the lessons that can be learned from this and where things are headed.

• Venue: Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-bangladesh



4, 7, 15 and 16 July, from 7.30pm

Origins: how the Earth made us

(Lecture, various)

When we talk about human history, we tend to focus on great leaders, mass migration and decisive wars. But how has the Earth itself determined our destiny? In this talk Professor Lewis Dartnell reveals the Earth’s impact on the shape of human civilisations and discusses how our planet has made us.

• Venue: multiple. Tickets: From £9 for RGS-IBG members, prices vary.

geog.gr/rgs-dartnell



Thursday 11 July, 8.00pm-9.30pm

Springwatch unwrapped

(Lecture, Exeter)

Gillian Burke takes us behind-the-scenes on one of the nation’s favourite wildlife shows, to discover Britain’s natural spectacles, hidden gems, and surprising oases of hope.

• Venue: Exeter Phoenix, Bradninch Place, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS. Tickets: £12, RGS-IBG members £10.

geog.gr/rgs-spring



Saturday 13 July, 10.30am-4.30pm

Mining heritage project: Tamar Valley

(Field visit, Plymouth)

An opportunity to visit the sites which are the subject of the Mining Heritage Project, started in 2007. Led by John Page.

• Venue: Meet at the Beech Cafe, Woodlands, Gulworthy, Tavistock,

PL19 8JE. Tickets: From £10 per person. Contact Derry Corey with enquiries at [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-tamar

Thursday 25 July, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Mountain treasures from the RGS-IBG and Mountain Heritage archives

(Lecture, Keswick/Lake District)

Archivist Eugene Rae will select some unique artefacts from the Society’s Collections and will be joined by one of the Mountain Heritage Trust curators.

• Venue: Blencathra Centre, Threlkeld, near Keswick, CA12 4SG. Tickets: £8, RGS-IBG, BMC and MHT members from £5. Contact [email protected] with enquiries.

geog.gr/rgs-mountain



Saturday 27 July, 11.00am-3.00pm

A walk through contrasting landscapes

(Field visit, Bristol)

A short walk from the marshy remnant of the Somerset Levels up to Repton’s 18th century landscaped Blaise Castle Estate, and its secret garden. Led by Professor Kathryn Monk.

• Venue: Meet at: Car park, Avon Riding Centre for the Disabled, Kingweston Road, Henbury, Bristol, BS10 7QT. Tickets: From £5 per person. Book in advance. To book, contact [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-monk



This was published in the June 2019 edition of Geographical magazine