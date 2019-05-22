June 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for June 2019

Tuesday 4 June, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Trash talk: what a load of rubbish!

(Presentation and networking event, York)

Themed presentation and networking evening taking a positive look at waste and recycling – what opportunities could reducing waste generate?

• Venue: The Bishy Weigh, 1 Bishopthorpe Road, York, YO23 1NA. Tickets: Free, RGS-IBG members-only event. To book, contact Laura McNally on [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-trash

Thursday 6 June, 6.00pm-7.30pm

How river catchments respond to rainfall

(Lecture, Liverpool)

Dr James Cooper provides an overview of how we monitor and predict catchment response, and analyses why catchments respond in different ways to storm events.

• Venue: Lecture Theatre 6, Rendall Building, University of Liverpool, Bedford Street South, L69 7ZQ. Tickets: Free. For enquiries, contact [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-rain

Tuesday 11 June, 7.15pm-8.30pm

Lessons from a dark winter in the High Arctic

(Lecture, York)

Alex Hibbert is a world record holding polar traveller who has skied further on an unsupported Arctic journey than anyone in history. Joint event with York and District Geographical Association.

• Venue: Bootham School, York, YO30 7BU. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG members £2. For groups of ten or more, contact Liz Brown in advance at [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-alex

Tuesday 18 June, 8.00pm-9.30pm

Origins: How the Earth made us

(Lecture, Southampton)

When we talk about human history, we tend to focus on great leaders, mass migration and decisive wars. But how has the Earth itself determined our destiny? In this talk Professor Lewis Dartnell reveals the Earth’s impact on the shape of human civilisations and discusses how our planet has made us.

• Venue: Turner Sims, University of Southampton, Highfield Road, Southampton, SO17 1BJ. Tickets: From £8 per person.

geog.gr/rgs-origins

Thursday 20 June, 6.00pm-7.30pm

New insights to the British ice sheet

(Lecture, Liverpool)

Professor Rich Chiverrell examines the pace of retreat of the whole ice sheet, focusing on past environments in northwest England in order to provide an understanding of ice sheet dynamics up to 28,000 years ago.

• Venue: Lecture Theatre 6, Rendall Building, University of Liverpool, Bedford Street South, L69 7ZQ. Tickets: Free. For enquiries, contact [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-icesheet

Saturday 29 June and Sunday 30 June

The Great Exhibition Road Festival

(Festival, London)

The Society will collaborate with 19 neighbours across Albertopolis, including some of the world’s most iconic museums and institutions, to create a unique festival fusing art, science, technology and curiosity.

• Venue: Exhibition Road, South Kensington. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-fest

This was published in the June 2019 edition of Geographical magazine