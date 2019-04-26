May RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for May 2019

Wednesday 1 May, 7.00pm-8:30pm

Pluto’s ‘desert’: ice dunes on a glacier on an airless world

(Lecture, Southampton)

NASA images of Pluto showed apparent dune formations, which weren’t believed possible. Dr Matt Telfer explores how a team led by geographers solved this puzzle.

Venue: Lecture Theatre A, Shackleton Building, Department of Geography, University of Southampton, SO17 1BJ. Tickets: £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members (plus one guest) and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-pluto

Tuesday 7 May, 6.30pm-8.00pm

Unlocking sustainable cities: what would real change mean?

(Lecture, Leeds)

Professor Paul Chatterton will outline his new book, Unlocking Sustainable Cities, and argue that this is a manifesto for real urban change.

Venue: Garstang Building, School of Geography, University of Leeds, LS2 9JT. Tickets: Free. Book in advance.

geog.gr/rgs-change

Thursday 16 May, 6.00pm-7.30pm

International migration: busting myths

(Lecture, Liverpool)

Globally, 258 million people lived outside their country of birth in 2017. Dr Francisco Rowe discusses patterns of international migration and offers empirical evidence to bust common misconceptions about the impact of immigration on host countries.

Venue: University of Liverpool, Rendall Building, Lecture Theatre 6, Bedford Street South, L69 7ZQ. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-rowe

Thursday 16 May, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Defining Europe: Eurovision in a post-Brexit era

(Topical discussion, London)

Since its inception in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has been steeped in geopolitical controversies, even allowing Australia to enter in 2015. Beyond raising questions about identity, statehood and national boundaries, can Eurovision offer us a new understanding of what it means to be ‘in Europe’?

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £8.

geog.gr/rgs-eurovision

Wednesday 22 May, 6.30pm-7.45pm

Microplastics in the rivers of Manchester and their global significance

(Lecture, Manchester)

Professor Jamie Woodward will explore our changing relationship with the rivers of the city of Manchester, from the Industrial Revolution to the menace of microplastics.

Venue: Renold Building, University of Manchester, Altrincham Street, M1 7JA. Tickets: Free. Open to RGS-IBG members plus one guest and School Members.

geog.gr/rgs-plastics

Thursday 30 May, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Responsible travel

(Travel evening, London)

Are you determined to reduce the impact of your holidays on the planet? Join our panel of experts as they discuss the various approaches you can take and answer the question: what does it mean to travel well?

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £8.

geog.gr/rgs-travel

This was published in the May 2019 edition of Geographical magazine