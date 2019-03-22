April RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for April 2019

Tuesday 9 April, 6.30pm-7.30pm

When the sea level rises: the UK villages lost to the sea

(Lecture, Cardiff)

Join Dr Claire Earlie, lecturer in coastal processes at Cardiff University, as she speaks about the UK villages lost to the sea. Joint event with Cardiff University School of Earth and Ocean Sciences.

Venue: Wallace Lecture Theatre (0.13), Main Building, Cardiff University, CF10 3AT. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-earlie

Tuesday 9 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Cycling USA

(Lecture, Norwich)

In May 2018, long-distance cyclist Mark Pritchard rode 3,400 miles from Los Angeles to Boston in 44 days, in order to find out what makes America and the Americans tick.

Venue: Pierce Room, Assembly House, Theatre Street, NR2 1RQ. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-cycleUSA

Thursday 11 April, 6.30pm-8.00pm

British Everest expeditions 1921 – 1953

(Lecture, Sheffield)

A Collections and artefacts talk by Eugene Rae, the Society’s Principal Librarian. Joint event with Sheffield Hallam Geography and Environment Group, Sheffield GA.

Venue: Peak Lecture Theatre, 527 Owen Building, Sheffield Hallam University City Campus, S1 1WB.Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG and GA members free.

geog.gr/rgs-rae

Thursday 11 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Climate change: science and politics

(Lecture, Bath)

Any science with societal relevance soon finds it must engage with a different world, where opinion and conviction may count for more than evidence. In this lecture, David

Warrilow OBE discusses how scientists bring objectivity to debate. Joint event with BRLSI and the Royal Meteorological Society.

Venue: BRLSI, 16 Queen Square, BA1 2HN. Tickets: £6 for RGS-IBG members.

geog.gr/rgs-warr

Tuesday 30 April, 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Heart of Brazil

(Lecture, Huddersfield)

Sue Cunningham’s talk will explore the lives of 48 indigenous tribal communities who live along the Xingu River, a tributary of the Amazon in this beautiful area of Brazil. Joint event with Huddersfield and Halifax GA.

Venue: JPB/18, Joseph Priestley Building, University of Huddersfield, HD1 3DH. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG and GA members free.

geog.gr/rgs-brazil

Tuesday 30 April, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Dealing with disease: evaluating global and local responses

(Lecture, Chester)

Gill Miller explores the challenges facing global and local stakeholders in dealing with disease in the developing world. Using the examples of ebola and jiggers, she examines the importance of understanding social and cultural aspects of health. Joint event with the University of Chester and the Geographical Association.

Venue: Best Building, Department of Geography and International Development, Parkgate Road, CH1 4BJ. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-gill



This was published in the April 2019 edition of Geographical magazine