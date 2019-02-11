March 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for March 2019

6, 10, 26 and 29 March, from 7.00pm

Divided: why we’re living in an age of walls

(Lecture, various)

Author of The Sunday Times bestseller, Prisoners of Geography, Tim Marshall will be speaking about his new book Divided: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls. In this gripping talk Tim delves into our past and our present to reveal the fault lines that will shape our world for years to come.

Venue: Various. Tickets: From £9.

geog.gr/rgs-divided

Wednesday 14 March, 7.00pm–9.00pm

Geographical journeys: microlectures

(Lecture, London)

Join us for an action-packed evening in which six young speakers have just ten minutes to share their inspiring journeys and what they learned in an illustrated short talk. Discussion afterwards in the bar. Organised by the Younger Members’ Committee.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £12, RGS-IBG members £9.

geog.gr/rgs-journeys



Monday 18 March, 7.30pm–8.30pm

Hidden histories of women and exploration

(Lecture, Cheltenham)

Dr Sarah Evans charts the history of women’s participation in RGS-supported expeditions between 1913 and 1970.

Venue: Elwes Building, Park Campus, University of Gloucestershire, Cheltenham, GL50 2RH. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG members and students free. Email Phillip Toms: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-women



Wednesday 20 March, 6.00pm–8.00pm

A night of geopolitics

(Lecture, Bournemouth)

Professor Danny Dorling will be talking about ‘Inequality and what Brexit teaches us about the British’ while Professor Klaus Dodds looks at the geopolitics and governance of the High North in his talk entitled ‘Who owns the Arctic?’ Joint event with Dorset GA.

Venue: Talbot Heath School, Rothesay Road, Bournemouth, BH4 9NJ. Tickets: £7.50. Contact Liz Atkins to book: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-geopolitic



Monday 25 March, 2.30pm–4.00pm

William Speirs Bruce – forgotten polar hero

(Collections events, London)

John Dudeney and Isobel Williams examine Bruce’s legacy from his Scotia Antarctic expedition of 1902 to his later expeditions in the Arctic.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £5, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-Bruce



Thursday 28 March, 5.30pm

The making of the British landscape

(Lecture, Newcastle)

Nicholas Crane, RGS-IBG Immediate Past President, will give the 55th Annual Tyneside Geographical Society Lecture. In this geographical journey through time, we discover the ancient relationship between people and place and the deep-rooted tensions between town and countryside.

Venue: Curtis Auditorium, Herschel Building, Newcastle University, NE1 7RY. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-landscape



This was published in the March 2019 edition of Geographical magazine