February 2019 RGS-IBG Events

A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for February 2019

Thursday 7 February, 6.30pm – 8.00pm

Endangered or vulnerable: lessons from snow leopard research

(Lecture, Lancaster)

A team from the University of Cumbria investigated a snow leopard population in Kazakhstan’s Ile Alatau mountains using camera traps and modelling. Joint event with the University of Cumbria.

Venue: University of Cumbria, Lancaster Campus, Bowerham Road, LA1 3JD Tickets: Free. Contact Simon Carr with enquiries: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-snowleopard

Saturday 9 February, 9.00am – 5.00pm

Explore South West



(Seminar, Exeter)

A one-day seminar for anyone planning scientific expeditions and field research overseas, with a focus on self-led student projects. World-leading geographers and scientists will be joined by explorers and cultural figures for a series of talks and workshops.

Venue: Peter Chalk Centre, University of Exeter, EX4 4QD. Tickets: £25, students £15 (plus booking fee). Includes lunch.

geog.gr/rgs-explore

12, 13 and 25 February, from 7.00pm

Divided: why we’re living in an age of walls

(Lecture, Stamford, Grantham and Darlington)

Author of The Sunday Times bestseller, Prisoners of Geography, Tim Marshall will be speaking about his new book Divided: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls. Tim delves into our past and our present to reveal the fault lines that are shaping our world.

Venue: Various. Tickets: From £9.

geog.gr/rgs-marshall



Wednesday 13 February, 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Globalisation and the future of the city

(Lecture, Taunton)

Dr Robert Cowley, from King’s College London, describes the processes of globalisation and outlines some of the changes in how cities are imagined in relation to these processes. He identifies four internationally influential sets of ideas which offer urban solutions and illustrates how these ideas have been put into practice.

Venue: King’s College, South Road, Taunton, TA1 3LA. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-cowley



Tuesday 19 February, 7.00pm – 8.30pm

Are we wearing out the planet?

(Panel discussion, London)

Our discarded clothes are filling landfill sites, fibre fragments from laundry are flowing into the sea and clothing production is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. Join us during London Fashion Week to discuss these problems and possible solutions.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £8.

geog.gr/rgs-clothing



Thursday 21 February, 7.00pm – 8.30pm

James Aldred and Jonathan Drori in conversation

(Discussion, London)

James hops around the treetops filming segments for David Attenborough’s documentaries and Jonathan’s projects have opened our eyes to the fundamental role played by trees in every part of human life. Join us for an in-tree-guing evening as they share their passion and enthusiasm for all things trees.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £8.

geog.gr/rgs-jj



This was published in the February 2019 edition of Geographical magazine