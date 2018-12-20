  2. Home/
January 2019 RGS-IBG Events
20 Dec
2018
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for January 2019

Tuesday 8 January, 6.30pm-7.30pm 

Sea level change and global warming

(Lecture, Cardiff)

Join Professor Roland Gehrels, from the University of York, as he speaks about sea level change and global warming, and asks which lessons from the past can inform the future. Joint event with Cardiff University’s School of Earth and Ocean Sciences.

Venue: Wallace Lecture Theatre (0.13), Main Building, Cardiff University, CF10 3AT. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-sealevel

Tuesday 15 January, 7.00pm-8.30pm

Human cognition: developments in navigation 

(Lecture, Southampton)

Professor Kate Jeffrey, head of the Institute of Behavioural Neuroscience at UCL, and Jeremy Morley, chief geospatial scientist at Ordnance Survey, ask how the brain’s representation of places relates to navigation in the real world. 

Venue: Ordnance Survey, Explorer House, Adanac Drive, Southampton, SO16 0AS. Tickets: £5, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-rin

Tuesday 15 January, 7.15pm-8.30pm

Using GIS to solve humanitarian crises in un-mapped areas 

(Lecture, York)

Dr Jonny Huck, University of Manchester, specialises in geospatial software development. He is a specialist at working in un-mapped environments, including northern Uganda and the remote rainforest regions of north-eastern India. Joint event with York and District GA.

Venue: Bootham School, York, YO30 7BU. Tickets: £3.

geog.gr/rgs-unmap

Thursday 17 January, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Lost worlds

(Lecture, Norwich)

Join us for this archive film event for a further selection of short films from Andrew Hayden’s historic collection, including a 1932 expedition from Mexico to Borneo.

Venue: Pierce Room, Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ. Tickets: £3, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-hayden

Thursday 24 January, 7.30pm-9.00pm 

Building bridges from the Foyle to Ojague

(Lecture, Belfast)

Philip Donald will describe his experiences and the challenges involved in building the Foyle Bridge and bridges for villages in West Africa.

Venue: School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University Belfast, Elmwood Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1NN. Tickets: Free.

geog.gr/rgs-bridge

Tuesday 29 January, 7.00pm-8.00pm

Southampton: gateway to the world

(Lecture, Southampton)

Join Andy Skinner from SeaCity Museum for a whistle-stop tour of Southampton’s remarkable history and the stories of people who have called it home over the past 2,000 years. 

Venue: Lecture Theatre A, Shackleton Building, Department of Geography, University of Southampton, Southampton, SO17 1BJ. Tickets: £5, RGS-IBG members (plus one guest) and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-skinner

This was published in the January 2019  edition of Geographical magazine

University of Winchester

