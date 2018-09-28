A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for October 2018

10 October, 6.30pm

Clerical domesticity and the inner city: vicarages and urban change in Britain 1960-1990

(Lecture, Hammersmith)

Professor Alastair Owens considers the changing role of Anglican vicarages in inner cities in order to understand how the Church of England responded to the impacts of economic restructuring, urban deprivation, mass immigration and the rise of a multi-faith society.

Venue: Latymer Upper School, Hammersmith, London, W6 9LR. Free.

geog.gr/rgs-cleric

18 October, 7.45pm

Cook’s tours: the achievement of Thomas Cook

(Lecture, Lichfield)

Join Danny Wells as he discusses how Thomas Cook and his son played key roles in opening the world to popular tourism and sightseeing. Joint event with Lichfield Civic Society.

Venue: Wade Street Church Community Hall, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6HS. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG and LCS members free.

geog.gr/rgs-cook

16 October, 5.00pm

Changing places: labour experiences in post-crisis societies

(Lecture, Newcastle)

Dr Paul Griffin will discuss his research into changing strategies of trade unionism in post-crisis contexts as part of broader political-economic changes in post-industrial society. Joint event with Tyne and Wear GA.

Venue: Northumbria University City Campus, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST. £1 on entry.

geog.gr/rgs-labour

24 October 7.30pm

Hunting for the Southern Continent

(Collections private view, London)

On his second voyage, Captain James Cook became the first recorded explorer to cross the Antarctic Circle and charted many Pacific islands for the first time. We will re-trace Cook’s expedition and look at other Pacific explorers through the portal of the Society’s Collections.

Venue: RGS-IBG, 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR. £25, RGS-IBG members £20, includes light buffet and wine reception.

geog.gr/rgs-southern

17 October, 7.30pm

Ice

(Lecture, Frome)

As part of our ‘Meet the explores’ series, Polar explorer Jim McNeill will talk about the Ice Warrior Project, which trains people for the Last World First to be claimed in the polar regions. This is a journey of 800 miles across treacherous sea-ice, in one of the most inhospitable environments on Earth.

Venue: The Silk Mill, Merchant’s Barton, Saxonvale, Frome, BA11 1PT. £5, RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/rgs-ice

30 October, 7.00pm

How glaciers respond to climate change – past, present and future

(Lecture, Southampton)

Professor Jane Hart provides an insight into how technology is able to take us into, and beneath, glaciers to understand their behaviour and response to climate change.

Venue: Lecture Theatre A, Shackleton Building, Department of Geography, University of Southampton, Southampton, SO17 1BJ. £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members (and one guest) and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-glaciers

This was published in the October 2018 edition of Geographical magazine