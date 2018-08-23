  2. Home/
St Helena St Helena Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH
23 Aug
2018
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for September 2018

12 September, 7.00pm 

A seven-year circumnavigation

(Lecture with optional supper, Plymouth)

Jean and Matt Findlay host an illustrated talk about their circumnavigation of the globe. 

Venue: Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, PL1 2NY. £5 donation on entry, RGS-IBG members (and one guest) and students free. Optional meal afterwards is £7 per head. Contact Derry Corey to book dinner. 

T: 01752 703354, E: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-7year

13 September, 7.30pm-9.00pm

St Helena – the ultimate island

(Lecture with reception, Belfast)

Small and incredibly remote, St Helena’s location has at times been its lifeline. Professor Steve Royle asks if a new airport will bring fresh opportunities for tourism.

Venue: School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University Belfast, BT7 1NN. 

geog.gr/rgs-sthelena 

15 September, 11.00am-4.00pm

Monasteries in the landscape – a Cadfael walk

(Guided walk, Shrewsbury)

Shrewsbury was moulded by the tension between the monastery and castle. Our walk with David Snowden also reveals places referred to in the Cadfael novels. Joint event with Simon de Montfort Society. 

£13, including lunch. Contact Martin Haslett for meeting location: E: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-cadfael 

17 September, 7.30pm-9.00pm

What happens when the oil runs out?

(Lecture, Chester)

The world’s supply of crude oil is not going to run out soon. However, crude oil will not be produced at the present rate of 30 billion barrels a year. Join Professor Chris Rhodes to find out more. Joint event with the Society of Thirteen. 

Venue: Grosvenor Museum, Chester, CH1 2DD. £5 donation on entry, RGS-IBG members free. 

geog.gr/rgs-oil

18 September, 7.30pm, Grantham 

19 September, 7.30pm, Stamford

Reflections from the Amazon: Human impact on a remote region

(Lecture, various venues) 

Pip Stewart reflects on the impact of mining, ranching and deforestation. From building roads to buying gold, is it time we re-evaluated the impact we are having on the world?

Venues: Guildhall Arts Centre, Stamford Arts Centre. Prices vary.

geog.gr/rgs-amazon

25 September, 7.15pm-8.30pm

Treading lightly – exploring the mountains of Europe

(Lecture, Huddersfield)

Darren Axe’s talk critically assesses our place in upland landscapes, with stunning photography throughout.

Venue: Bronte Lecture Theatre Room BLG/10, University of Huddersfield, HD1 3DH. RGS-IBG and GA members free, guests £3.

geog.gr/rgs_axe

This was published in the September 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

