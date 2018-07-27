11 August, 7.00pm-8.15pm
Between river and sea: Encounters in Israel and Palestine (Lecture, Haverfordwest)
Join travel writing legend, Dervla Murphy as she describes with passionate honesty the experience of her most recent journeys into Israel and Palestine.
Venue: Llangwm Village Hall, SA62 4HT. £5 entry. Joint event with the Llangwm Literary Festival.
17 August, 5.00pm-7.00pm
Summer drinks and open garden at Hutton in the Forest (Social, Penrith)
Inaugural summer drinks reception with open garden visit at Hutton in the Forest.
Venue: Hutton in the Forest, CA11 9TH. £10 on entry, RGS-IBG members free.
28-31 August
Annual International Conference: Geographical landscapes/changing landscapes of geography (Academic conference, Cardiff)
The perfect opportunity to find out about the latest geographical research while networking with over 1,500 delegates from around the world.
Venue: Cardiff University. Please visit website for registration rates and full programme.
This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine
