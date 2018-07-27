A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for August 2018

11 August, 7.00pm-8.15pm

Between river and sea: Encounters in Israel and Palestine (Lecture, Haverfordwest)

Join travel writing legend, Dervla Murphy as she describes with passionate honesty the experience of her most recent journeys into Israel and Palestine.

Venue: Llangwm Village Hall, SA62 4HT. £5 entry. Joint event with the Llangwm Literary Festival.

geog.gr/dervla

17 August, 5.00pm-7.00pm

Summer drinks and open garden at Hutton in the Forest (Social, Penrith)

Inaugural summer drinks reception with open garden visit at Hutton in the Forest.

Venue: Hutton in the Forest, CA11 9TH. £10 on entry, RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/hutton-drinks

28-31 August

Annual International Conference: Geographical landscapes/changing landscapes of geography (Academic conference, Cardiff)

The perfect opportunity to find out about the latest geographical research while networking with over 1,500 delegates from around the world.

Venue: Cardiff University. Please visit website for registration rates and full programme.

geog.gr/ac2018



This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine