A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for July 2018

2 July, 7.00pm-8.15pm

Anita Rani in conversation

(Discovering People interview, London)

Over the course of the evening, we’ll delve into Anita Rani’s family tree with tales from Bradford to the Punjab, explore her influences and discover her infectious love for travel. There will be time for audience questions at the end of the interview.

Venue: RGS-IBG. £10, RGS-IBG members £7.

http://geog.gr/rgs-rani1

4 July, 6.30pm-8.00pm

Watling Street: Travels through Britain and its ever-present past

(Lecture, Birmingham)

Acclaimed author John Higgs discusses a journey along one of Britain’s oldest roads, from Dover to Anglesey, in search of the hidden history that makes us who we are today. Joint event with Birmingham and Midland Institute.

Venue: BMI, Birmingham, B3 3BS. Free.

http://geog.gr/rgs-higgs

5 July, 7.30pm; 22 July, 7.30pm

One man and a mule

(Lecture, Exeter, Keswick)

Hugh Thomson takes his mule, Jethro, along the coast-to-coast route from the Lake District to the Yorkshire Moors for what he calls ‘a South American adventure in England.’

Venue: Exeter Phoenix and Theatre by the Lake, Keswick. Prices vary.

http://geog.gr/rgs-mule1

10 July, 5.00pm-7.00pm

Water in a changing world

(Teacher CPD, Birmingham)

A water and carbon training event for geography teachers to support those interested in developing resources for the new A Level specification.

Venue: University of Birmingham, Free (booking essential)

http://geog.gr/rgs-water

16 July, 6.15pm-8.00pm

The old man and the sand eel

(Lecture, King’s Lynn)

Stressing the importance of understanding the truly feral through a child’s eyes, this lecture plots Will Millard’s return to childhood innocence, when anything was possible and the wild was everywhere.

Venue: King’s Lynn Festival at St George’s Guildhall. Prices vary, RGS-IBG members £10.

http://geog.gr/rgs-will

25 July 7.00pm-9.00pm

The 1924 British Mount Everest expedition

(Opening the archives, Keswick)

A unique opportunity to see and discuss a selection of significant artefacts from the RGS-IBG and Mountain Heritage Trust archives from what is often remembered as the ‘Mallory – Irvine’ attempt. Joint event with Mountain Heritage Trust.

Venue: Blencathra Centre, Threlkeld, Nr Keswick, CA12 4SG. £8, RGS-IBG,BMC and MHT members £5.

http://geog.gr/rgs-1924



This was published in the July 2018 edition of Geographical magazine