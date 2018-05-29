2 June, 10.00am-4.00pm
The geography of Poole Harbour – past, present and future
(Field visit, Poole)
Explore Poole Quay and Brownsea Island with talks and walks at various sites.
£20. Book in advance by email: [email protected]
9 June, 11.00am-5.00pm
A landscape walk
(Guided walk, Berkswell)
Brian Ellis leads a leisurely five mile walk examining the contrasts in physical and human geography on the rural/urban fringe. Bring a picnic, optional pub meal afterwards. Joint event with Warwickshire Geological Conservation Group. £2, RGS-IBG members free.
Book in advance by email: [email protected]
10 June, 12.00pm-4.30pm
Burning sands
(Field visit, Lakenheath)
Tim Holt-Wilson leads this informative geological guided walking excursion of four miles along the Brecks Earth Heritage Trail, visiting key features at Brandon Park and Session Heath. £5, pay on the day.
Book in advance by email before 5 June: [email protected]
geog.gr/rgs-burninggeog.gr/rgs-burning
16 June, 10.30am-4.30pm
Eylesbarrow Tin Mine
(Field visit, Dartmoor)
Explore the extensive surface remains of one of Dartmoor’s largest 19th century tin mines with Colin Kilvington.
Venue: Sheepstor Village, Dartmoor. Parking Area Grid. Ref. SX 578673. £10. Book by 8 June, booking details online.
22 June, 7.30pm-12.00am
Midsummer garden party
(Garden Party, London)
Join us for an evening to celebrate all things Nordic, including the long summer nights. A reception and dinner will be followed by live music and dancing. Organised by the Younger Members’ Committee. All over 18s welcome.
Venue: RGS-IBG. £49, RGS-IBG members £44.
23 June, 7.00pm-8.30pm
Geography and art on foot: a seven day walk through Cumbria
(Lecture, Keswick)
Fresh from a seven-day walk, Rob and Harriet Fraser will share photographs, poetry and reflections on landscape, walking and creative inspiration.
Venue: Blencathra Centre, Keswick. £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members free.
