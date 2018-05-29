A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for June 2018

2 June, 10.00am-4.00pm

The geography of Poole Harbour – past, present and future

(Field visit, Poole)

Explore Poole Quay and Brownsea Island with talks and walks at various sites.

£20. Book in advance by email: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-poole

9 June, 11.00am-5.00pm

A landscape walk

(Guided walk, Berkswell)

Brian Ellis leads a leisurely five mile walk examining the contrasts in physical and human geography on the rural/urban fringe. Bring a picnic, optional pub meal afterwards. Joint event with Warwickshire Geological Conservation Group. £2, RGS-IBG members free.

Book in advance by email: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-berkswell

10 June, 12.00pm-4.30pm

Burning sands

(Field visit, Lakenheath)

Tim Holt-Wilson leads this informative geological guided walking excursion of four miles along the Brecks Earth Heritage Trail, visiting key features at Brandon Park and Session Heath. £5, pay on the day.

Book in advance by email before 5 June: [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-burninggeog.gr/rgs-burning

16 June, 10.30am-4.30pm

Eylesbarrow Tin Mine

(Field visit, Dartmoor)

Explore the extensive surface remains of one of Dartmoor’s largest 19th century tin mines with Colin Kilvington.

Venue: Sheepstor Village, Dartmoor. Parking Area Grid. Ref. SX 578673. £10. Book by 8 June, booking details online.

geog.gr/rgs-tin

22 June, 7.30pm-12.00am

Midsummer garden party

(Garden Party, London)

Join us for an evening to celebrate all things Nordic, including the long summer nights. A reception and dinner will be followed by live music and dancing. Organised by the Younger Members’ Committee. All over 18s welcome.

Venue: RGS-IBG. £49, RGS-IBG members £44.

geog.gr/rgs-garden

23 June, 7.00pm-8.30pm

Geography and art on foot: a seven day walk through Cumbria

(Lecture, Keswick)

Fresh from a seven-day walk, Rob and Harriet Fraser will share photographs, poetry and reflections on landscape, walking and creative inspiration.

Venue: Blencathra Centre, Keswick. £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/rgs-cumbria

