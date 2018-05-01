  2. Home/
May 2018

Ludlow forms the backdrop for a Discovering Britain walk Ludlow forms the backdrop for a Discovering Britain walk
01 May
2018
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for May 2018

2 May, 6.00pm-8.00pm 

Space invaders: radical geographies of protest 

(Lecture, Leeds)

Professor Paul Routledge describes the importance of a radical geographic perspective in enabling us to make sense of protests and social movements around the world.
Joint event with School of Geography, University of Leeds. 

Venue: University of Leeds. Free.

geog.gr/rgs-space

8 May, 8.00pm, Southampton; 16 May, 8.00pm, Darlington; 23 May, 7.30pm, Stamford

One Man and a Mule

(Lecture, various venues) 

Hugh Thomson takes his mule Jethro along the coast-to-coast route from the Lake District to the Yorkshire Moors for what he calls ‘a South American adventure in England.’ 

Venue: Various. Prices vary, discounts for RGS-IBG members.

geog.gr/rgs-mule 

16 May, 6.30pm-8.00pm

Extreme sleeps and small hills: finding adventure in Britain 

(Lecture, Lancaster)

Award-winning author, speaker and adventurer, Phoebe Smith, takes us on a journey around the world to reveal the wildest nights outdoors. 

Venue: Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School. £8, RGS-IBG members £5, students £2.

geog.gr/rgs-slee

20 May, 11.00am-5.00pm 

Shaping the landscape – exploring Ludlow’s ancient origins

(Guided walk, Ludlow)

Glaciers have shaped the landscape, changing the direction of rivers and cutting steep gorges. This Discovering Britain walk led by Martin Haslett traces how these events still affect life in Ludlow today.

£5. Book in advance by email [email protected]

geog.gr/rgs-ludlow

24 May, 7.00pm-8.30pm

Adventuring off the beaten track

(Lecture, Southampton)

Jacki Hill-Murphy follows in the footsteps of early women explorers, to remote places covering the length of the Amazon River, across Siberia, up Mount Cameroon and into Northern Ladakh. 

Venue: Southampton University, Shackleton Building. £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/rgs-jhm

red line

