April 2018

11 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm

An empire of oceans: Britain’s empire and the world’s oceans

Lecture (Bath)

At its height, the British Empire encompassed a quarter of the world’s land area, but for most of its history it was concerned with oceans and seas. Dr John McAleer considers British commercial, military and scientific activities in the Age of Sail. Joint event with BRLSI.

Venue: BRLSI. £4 on entry, RGS-IBG and BRLSI members and students £2.

12 April, 5.30pm-7.00pm

Data, data everywhere

Lecture (Liverpool)

Professor Andy Morse uncovers environmental data; mostly relating to climate, weather and diseases, plus later data explorations with retail and utility companies. Joint event with Liverpool University.

Venue: Liverpool University, Rendall Lecture Theatre 6. Free.

13 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Explorers, anthropologists and tourists: what’s the difference?

Lecture with reception (Keswick)

Mary-Ann Ochota is an archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcaster. Her lecture will be packed with tales that entertain and inspire. Joint event with Mountain Heritage Trust.

Venue: Blencathra Centre. £8, RGS-IBG, BMC and MHT members £5.

20 April, 6.30am

Dawn chorus walk

Guided walk (Brantwood)

Guided walk through Brantwood estate to listen to and identify our woodland and lakeshore birds. Weather dependent; please check the day before for confirmation. Joint event with Brantwood.

Venue: Brantwood. Free.

24 April, 7.15pm-8.30pm

Peatlands and climate change: from the Arctic to the Amazon

Lecture (Huddersfield)

Using case studies from Arctic Sweden, Alaska, Britain, and Peruvian Amazonia, Dr Graeme Swindles explores how peatlands have responded to past climate change and how they may change under future climate warming. Joint event with Huddersfield and Halifax GA.

Venue: Bronte Lecture Theatre, University of Huddersfield. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG and GA members free.

26 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm

The Brecks: breaking new ground

Lecture (Norwich)

Find out more about The Brecks from Nick Dickson. This little known pocket of East Anglia has a unique and distinctive landscape characterised by heathlands, sandy soils, pine lines and forest plantations and is just waiting to be explored.

Venue: Assembly House. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free.

