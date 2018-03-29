  2. Home/
  3. RGS–IBG/
  4. RGS-IBG Events/
  5. April 2018

Our directory of things of interest

April 2018

Take a journey to peatlands around the world with Dr Graeme Swindles Take a journey to peatlands around the world with Dr Graeme Swindles Shzphoto
29 Mar
2018
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for April 2018

11 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm 

An empire of oceans: Britain’s empire and the world’s oceans 

Lecture (Bath)

At its height, the British Empire encompassed a quarter of the world’s land area, but for most of its history it was concerned with oceans and seas. Dr John McAleer considers British commercial, military and scientific activities in the Age of Sail. Joint event with BRLSI. 

Venue: BRLSI. £4 on entry, RGS-IBG and BRLSI members and students £2.

www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

12 April, 5.30pm-7.00pm 

Data, data everywhere

Lecture (Liverpool)

Professor Andy Morse uncovers environmental data; mostly relating to climate, weather and diseases, plus later data explorations with retail and utility companies. Joint event with Liverpool University. 

Venue: Liverpool University, Rendall Lecture Theatre 6. Free.

geog.gr/april12

ochota 

13 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm 

Explorers, anthropologists and tourists: what’s the difference?

Lecture with reception (Keswick)

Mary-Ann Ochota is an archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcaster. Her lecture will be packed with tales that entertain and inspire. Joint event with Mountain Heritage Trust. 

Venue: Blencathra Centre. £8, RGS-IBG, BMC and MHT members £5.

www.rgs.org/northwest

20 April, 6.30am 

Dawn chorus walk

Guided walk (Brantwood)

Guided walk through Brantwood estate to listen to and identify our woodland and lakeshore birds. Weather dependent; please check the day before for confirmation. Joint event with Brantwood. 

Venue: Brantwood. Free. 

www.rgs.org/northwest

24 April, 7.15pm-8.30pm 

Peatlands and climate change: from the Arctic to the Amazon

Lecture (Huddersfield)

Using case studies from Arctic Sweden, Alaska, Britain, and Peruvian Amazonia, Dr Graeme Swindles explores how peatlands have responded to past climate change and how they may change under future climate warming. Joint event with Huddersfield and Halifax GA. 

Venue: Bronte Lecture Theatre, University of Huddersfield. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG and GA members free.

www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

26 April, 7.30pm-9.00pm 

The Brecks: breaking new ground

Lecture (Norwich)

Find out more about The Brecks from Nick Dickson. This little known pocket of East Anglia has a unique and distinctive landscape characterised by heathlands, sandy soils, pine lines and forest plantations and is just waiting to be explored. 

Venue: Assembly House. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free.

www.rgs.org/eastanglia

This was published in the April 2018 edition of Geographical magazine.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.