A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for March 2018

1 March 7.00pm-8.30pm

Endangered or vulnerable?

(Lecture, Lancaster)

Snow leopards have recently been downlisted from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’ status. University of Cumbria researchers, Ian Convery and Volker Deecke, set out to investigate the state of a snow leopard population in Kazakhstan’s Ile Alatau mountains. Joint event with University of Cumbria.

Venue: University of Cumbria. Free.

www.rgs.org/northwest

13 March 5.00pm-6.15pm

Major fires and those of us around them

(Lecture, Newcastle)

Simon Griffiths will explore fires where significant effluents are released to see the type of sites burning and the levels of pollution being released to atmosphere from them. Joint event with Tyne and Wear GA.

Venue: Northumbria University City Campus. £1 on entry.

www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

14 March 7.00pm-8.30pm

Life of Captain John Noel: soldier, explorer and climber

(Lecture, Exeter)

Sandra Noel, daughter of Captain John Noel, illustrates John’s life as a soldier, entrepreneur, artist and photographer, and his exploits to find and map a route to Mount Everest, with photographs and exhibits.

Venue: University of Exeter, Streatham Campus. £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members (plus one guest) and students free.

www.rgs.org/southwest

22 March 7.00pm-8.15pm

Discovering People: Simon Armitage

(Interview, London)

Join multi-award-winning poet Simon Armitage in conversation with Martine Croxall. Discover how geography has fuelled Simon’s interest in the poetry of place, as he takes us on a journey through the landscapes that have inspired him and his work.

Venue: RGS-IBG. £10, RGS-IBG members £7.

www.rgs.org/whatson

22 March 7.45pm-9.15pm

The Hawaiian Islands

(Lecture, Lichfield)

Discover more about the geology, landscapes and history of these fascinating islands and their remarkable connections to the UK with Gareth Phillips. Joint event with Lichfield Civic Society.

Venue: Wade Street Church Community Hall. £3 on entry. RGS-IBG members free.

www.rgs.org/midlands

27 March 7.15pm-8.30pm

Partnering with nature for sustainable river management

(Lecture, Huddersfield)

Nature exerts an important control on river form and function. Dr Matthew Johnson discusses partnering with nature to design systems that are resilient to disturbance and reducing the need for further human intervention. Joint event with Huddersfield and Halifax GA.

Venue: University of Huddersfield, Bronte Lecture Theatre. £3. RGS-IBG and GA members free.

www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

