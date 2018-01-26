  2. Home/
February 2018

26 Jan
2018
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for February 2018

Thursday 1 February, 7.00pm-9.00pm 

Nepal 

(Lecture, Chester)

Stephen Lovell's illustrated talk of his travels in Nepal will feature the country's magnificent scenery, wildlife and people, along with the impact of the recent devastating earthquake. Joint event with Chester Lecture Society.

Venue: Grosvenor Museum. £5 on entry. RGS-IBG members free.

geog.gr/cheshirenorthwales

Friday 2 February, 7.30pm-9.00pm 

On the ground – filming the refugee crisis 

(Lecture, Georgeham)

Harriet Dedman, producer, photographer and filmmaker, spent time on Lesbos and Sicily filming the unfolding refugee crisis for the upcoming documentary Refugee. Joint event with Pickwell Foundation.

Venue: Pickwell Manor. £5, RGS-IBG members (plus one guest) and students free. 

geog.gr/rgs_southwest

Thursday 8 February, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Norton on Everest: Life and times of Edward Norton

(Lecture, Bath)

Hugh Norton talks about the pioneering Himalayan climber famed for his exploits on Everest in 1924 with Mallory and Irvine as well as his active WWI career and governship of Hong Kong before WWII. Joint event with BRLSI.

Venue: BRLSI. £4 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students £2.

geog.gr/westandsouthwales

Wednesday 21 February, 7.00pm-9.00pm

Discovering Places: Georgia

(Travel event, London)

Georgia has stunning mountains, incredible history, vibrant nightlife, pebble beach resorts, friendly people, mild weather, and delicious cuisine. Find out more at this informative evening for first-time travellers to Georgia.

Venue: RGS-IBG. £15, RGS-IBG members £10, includes wine and an information pack.

geog.gr/rgs_whatson

Tuesday 27 February, 6.30pm-8.00pm 

Coalbrookdale: birthplace of the industrial revolution

(Lecture, Birmingham)

Richard Bifield, past Chair of the Friends of Ironbridge Gorge Museum, will discuss the growth of industry around the East Shropshire coalfield. Joint event with the Birmingham and Midland Institute.

Venue: BMI. £4 on entry, RGS-IBG and BMI members free.

£3 on entry. RGS-IBG members and students free. 

geog.gr/rgs_midlands

Tuesday 27 February, 7.30pm-9.00pm

Imagined Land – turning history into a celebration of place

(Lecture, Norwich)

Simon Floyd, Project Manager of involving communities in research, archaeology and creative activity can help promote social cohesion, a better understanding of local heritage and a sense of place.

Venue: Assembly House. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free.

geog.gr/east_anglia

