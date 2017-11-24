A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for December 2017

5-21 December, 10.00am-5.00pm

Travels with the Director

(Photographic exhibition, London)

The Society’s Director, Rita Gardner, shares some of her favourite places and images in this exhibition of photographs from her travels. From 4-8 December there will be displays of related items from the Society’s Collections in the Foyle Reading Room.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Free. geog.gr/rgs_exhibitions

7 December, 7.30pm

Crossing the Empty Quarter

(Lecture, Belfast)

The Middle East’s Empty Quarter is the Earth’s largest continuous sand desert. The first European to make a crossing was Bertram Thomas in 1931, and Mark Evans’ talk follows in his footsteps.

Venue: Queen’s University Belfast. Free. geog.gr/n_ireland

11 December, 7.30pm

Botswana: love, lions and democracy

(Lecture, Chester)

The harshness of the Kalahari is contrasted with the verdant Okavango Delta. David Edwards will explain the challenges Botswana faces, and the story of Sir Seretse Khama, the first President of Botswana.

Venue: Grosvenor Museum. £5 (donation) on entry, RGS-IBG members free. geog.gr/cheshirenorthwales

12 December, 6.30pm

Death and destruction from space

(Lecture, Cardiff)

Professor Monica Grady (Open University) looks at catastrophes: past, present and potential.

Venue: Wallace Lecture Theatre, Cardiff University. Free. geog.gr/westandsouthwales

12 December, 7.30pm

An Andean horseback adventure

(Lecture, Norwich)

Many people have a dream, sometime to be fulfilled. Just 40 years after his inspiration, John Labouchere set out to realise his early ambition.

Venue: Assembly House. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free. geog.gr/east_anglia

13 December, 7.00pm

From sea to summit: a photographer’s journey

(Lecture, Wrexham)

Join Sarah Canton as she takes you on a photographic journey from Snowdonia to the Hebridean islands, with images of stunning coastal scenery, historic slate quarries, abandoned cottages and mountain landscapes.

Venue: Catrin Finch Centre, Wrexham Glyndwr University. £5 (donation) on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free. geog.gr/cheshirenorthwales