  2. Home/
  3. RGS–IBG/
  4. RGS-IBG Events/
  5. December 2017

December 2017

December 2017 John C Smith and Sim Davis
24 Nov
2017
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for December 2017

5-21 December, 10.00am-5.00pm

Travels with the Director

(Photographic exhibition, London)

The Society’s Director, Rita Gardner, shares some of her favourite places and images in this exhibition of photographs from her travels. From 4-8 December there will be displays of related items from the Society’s Collections in the Foyle Reading Room.

Venue: RGS-IBG. Free. geog.gr/rgs_exhibitions

7 December, 7.30pm

Crossing the Empty Quarter

(Lecture, Belfast)

The Middle East’s Empty Quarter is the Earth’s largest continuous sand desert. The first European to make a crossing was Bertram Thomas in 1931, and Mark Evans’ talk follows in his footsteps.

Venue: Queen’s University Belfast. Free. geog.gr/n_ireland

11 December, 7.30pm

Botswana: love, lions and democracy

(Lecture, Chester)

The harshness of the Kalahari is contrasted with the verdant Okavango Delta. David Edwards will explain the challenges Botswana faces, and the story of Sir Seretse Khama, the first President of Botswana.

Venue: Grosvenor Museum. £5 (donation) on entry, RGS-IBG members free. geog.gr/cheshirenorthwales

12 December, 6.30pm

Death and destruction from space

(Lecture, Cardiff)

Professor Monica Grady (Open University) looks at catastrophes: past, present and potential.

Venue: Wallace Lecture Theatre, Cardiff University. Free. geog.gr/westandsouthwales

12 December, 7.30pm

An Andean horseback adventure

(Lecture, Norwich)

Many people have a dream, sometime to be fulfilled. Just 40 years after his inspiration, John Labouchere set out to realise his early ambition.

Venue: Assembly House. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free. geog.gr/east_anglia

13 December, 7.00pm

From sea to summit: a photographer’s journey

(Lecture, Wrexham)

Join Sarah Canton as she takes you on a photographic journey from Snowdonia to the Hebridean islands, with images of stunning coastal scenery, historic slate quarries, abandoned cottages and mountain landscapes.

Venue: Catrin Finch Centre, Wrexham Glyndwr University. £5 (donation) on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free. geog.gr/cheshirenorthwales

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.