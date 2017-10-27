  2. Home/
J.B.Noel cinematographing the ascent of Mt. Everest from Chang La in 1922 J.B.Noel cinematographing the ascent of Mt. Everest from Chang La in 1922 RGS-IBG
27 Oct
2017
A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for November 2017

7 November, 6.30pm

Global cities

(Lecture, Sheffield)

Alan Kinder discusses the distinctive nature of ‘world’ cities within the global economy/society, the changing distribution of large urban centres, and the processes at work in the world’s largest cities. 

Venue: Peak Lecture Theatre, Sheffield Hallam University. £3 on entry, RGS-IBG and GA members, and university staff and students free. Book in advance.

www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

8 November, 6.30pm

Land or water grabbing? Emerging geographies of food

(Lecture, Birmingham)

Dr Louise Manning, Senior Lecturer in Food Policy and Management at Harper Adams University, will discuss the concept of large-scale land acquisitions in the context of emerging geographies of food.

Venue: Birmingham and Midland Institute. £4 on entry, RGS-IBG and BMI members free.

www.rgs.org/midlands

10 November, 6.30pm

Peter Smith Memorial Lecture

(Lecture, London)

Join Sacha Dench from the Wildlife and Wetlands Trust as she describes her 7,000km journey by paramotor to understand the migration of Bewick’s swans.

Venue: RGS-IBG, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. Tickets: Free to Explore delegates. Others £5 donation on the door. No advance booking required. 

www.rgs.org/explore

16 November, 4.30pm

Monitoring coastal changes in the South West

(Lecture, Plymouth)

Hear how Plymouth Coastal Observatory scientists use cutting-edge measurement techniques to understand changes along some of the United Kingdom’s most dynamic coastlines. 

Venue: Plymstock School. £5 donation on entry, RGS-IBG members (and one guest) and students free.

www.rgs.org/southwest

17 November, 7.00pm

Climbing Mount Everest

(Film screening, London)

John Noel’s 1922 film of the second attempt to summit Everest includes footage of the journey from Darjeeling to Tibet, the first film of Tibetans, and the climb itself. Accompanied by a silent film musician and followed by Q+A. 

Venue: RGS-IBG. Doors open at 6pm. £12, RGS-IBG members £10. Book in advance.

www.rgs.org/everestfilmevening

allenBenedict Allen and Frank Gardner in Papua New Guinea (Image: David Osborne)

21 November, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn

30 November, 8.00pm, Southampton 

Adventures in paradise

(Lecture, various venues)

The fully story of Benedict Allen’s return to Papua New Guinea from his inspiring BBC2 series through the swamps in search of elusive birds of paradise.

Prices vary. RGS-IBG members (and one guest) £10/£13 each (quote membership number) Book in advance.

www.rgs.org/rtp

