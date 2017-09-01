A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for September 2017

2 September, 10.30am–4pm

The cliffs of Hartland Quay by Peter Keene

(Field visit, Hartland, North Devon)

A visit comprising two walks, north and south, to critically examine the evolutionary history of this coastal landscape, including geological control, coastal processes and climate change.

Meeting place: outside Hartland Quay Hotel (lowest car park), Bideford EX39 6DU. Places: £10, book by 21 August. For further information please visit: www.rgs.org/southwest

5 September, 7.30pm

Transfrontier conservation and wildlife crime

(Lecture with reception, Belfast)

Dr Jamie McCallum is Director of Peace Parks Foundation UK, and this lecture will explain how technology can be used to slow the rate of poaching in areas that straddle international borders.

Venue: Queen’s University Belfast. Tickets free, book in advance. Email [email protected] to book. For further information please visit: www.rgs.org/NorthernIreland

6 September, 7.30pm

Planet Earth II: Cities

(Lecture, Stamford)

Cities seem an unlikely place for animals to thrive, but they can be a world of surprising opportunity. Fredi Devas, Producer of BBC’s Planet Earth II: Cities, takes us behind the scenes.

Venue: Stamford Arts Centre. Prices vary, RGS-IBG members (and one guest) £9 each (quote membership number). www.stamfordartscentre.com

17 September, 10:30am–1.30pm

Burrington Commons: a changing role and landscape

(Field visit, Burrington)

A look at the changing commons system and today’s use by Les Davies MBE. Optional pub lunch afterwards (not included).

Meeting point: car park on B3134 Burrington Coombe Road. Places free, book in advance. Email Les Davies: [email protected] For further information please visit: www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

25 September, 2.30pm

Desert exploration

(On View Collections display, London)

View original items from the Society’s Collections linked to the history of desert exploration – including newly accessible films of the Libyan Desert and Yemen’s Hadhramaut from the Society’s digitised collection.

Places: £5, RGS-IBG members and students free. Book in advance. For more details please visit: www.rgs.org/collectionsevents

RGS-IBG President Nick Crane (Image: Mark Earthy)

27 September, 6pm

The making of the British landscape

(Lecture, Manchester)

A lecture by Society President Nicholas Crane to mark the 125th anniversary of geography at The University of Manchester.

Venue: The University of Manchester, M13 9PL. Places: free, book in advance. Further information: bit.ly/manchestergeography125