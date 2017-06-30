A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for July 2017

1 July, 10.30am–12noon

A novel character

(Guided trail, Haworth)

Join Discovering Britain trail creator Charlotte Derry to explore the south Pennine hills of Brontë Country beyond the tourist trail. This wheelchair and pushchair accessible guided walk will discover the wild forces that shaped this landscape and find out why it holds such sway on our imagination.

Meet at Haworth railway station. Free, advance booking required. For full information, please visit www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

8 July, 10.30am–4.30pm

Crumbling cliffs and crashing waves

(Field visit, Teignmouth)

Pat Wilson will lead her linear Teignmouth to Dawlish Discovering Britain walk, exploring how coastal processes continue to influence the course of the main line railway and cliff collapses and sea wall breaches threaten a vital communication link for both people and the local economy.

Meeting place: Teignmouth station. Tickets: £10, advance booking required. For full details of the walk, please visit www.rgs.org/southwest

8 July 2–5pm

Birmingham’s gem

(Guided walk, Birmingham)

This guided Discovering Britain walk will explore the rich history and culture of the Jewellery Quarter, a designated conservation area, still home to over 500 jewellery businesses. Walk creator Martin Haslett will provide insights into a trade that prospered in Birmingham’s heyday during the Industrial Revolution.

Meeting place: Birmingham Jewellery Quarter. Places: £5, book in advance. For full details, please visit www.rgs.org/midlands

11 July, 7pm

Discovering People:

John Sergeant

(Interview and Q+A, London)

Join us in conversation with John Sergeant as he discusses a distinguished career, reporting from Saigon and Washington during the Vietnam War and travelling with the Prime Minister during his 21 years in Westminster. The broadcaster, author and former Strictly contestant also reveals a passion for India’s railways and Britain’s canals.

Tickets: £10, RGS-IBG members £7. Doors open at 6pm. For full details, please visit www.rgs.org/discoveringpeople

22 July, 10.30am–1pm

Many waters

(Guided trail, Monyash)

Simon Corble will introduce the story of Monyash, whose name means ‘many waters’. The village now has only one small mere, but there used to be five; each of which was of considerable importance to local lives. Discover more on this guided Discovering Britain trail down Lathkill Dale.

Meet at Monyash Village Green. Free, advance booking required. Optional pub lunch. www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

22 July, 7pm

The long view

(Lecture, Kendal)

Join author Harriett and photographer Rob Fraser for a behind-the-scenes tour of The long view, an exhibition of photographs, poetry, video and installations, which looks at seven ‘ordinary trees in extraordinary locations’ in all seasons, compiled over a seven-year period and explores the wonders of the arboreal world.