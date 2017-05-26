A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for June 2017

10 June, 11am

If at first you don’t succeed...

(Guided Discovering Britain trail, Kielder)

Explore how past failures have aided Kielder’s ‘natural’ beauty. Its reservoir is a haven for wildlife, its forest offers bird-watching, biking and walking, and it is perfect for star-gazing, with the largest area of protected night sky in Europe!

Meet outside Kielder Castle. Free, advance booking required. Please visit www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

Benedict Allen on expedition in Papua New Guinea (Image: David Osborne)

11, 12, 14 and 19 June

Adventures in paradise

(Lectures, Various)

Benedict Allen reveals the full story of his quest in search of Papua New Guinea’s elusive birds of paradise, which took him and Frank Gardner through some of the planet’s most inhospitable terrain.

Venues: 11 June, Darlington Hippodrome at Central Hall; 12 June, Exeter Phoenix; 14 June, Stamford Arts Centre; 19 June, Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon. www.rgs.org/rtp

17 June, 10am-4.30pm

The New Forest

(Field visit, Lyndhurst)

An opportunity to discover more about the forest’s past and present, including talks, a visit to the museum and environmental change exhibition, and excursions to Denny Wood and a wetland, where Professor Adrian Newton will reveal how climate change is affecting the native woodlands and how wetland restoration is causing controversy.

Venue: New Forest Centre Museum, Lyndhurst. Tickets: £10. For details, please visit www.rgs.org/south

17 June, 10.30am–12.30pm

Lowther Castle and Gardens

(Field visit, Penrith)

The imposing castle and grounds are enjoying a new chapter in their history. This visit will explore how historians, landscapers, architects and engineers have all inputted into the conservation and restoration of a site that was closed for 70 years and is now one of Europe’s largest renovation projects.

Venue: Lowther Castle, Penrith. Tickets: £11.50, book in advance. www.rgs.org/northwest

19 June, 7.30pm

Cheshire’s forgotten salt-makers: sea salt production on the Wirral

(Lecture, Chester)

Wirral history and heritage specialist and author Anthony Annakin-Smith will describe a little-known story of local salt-making in Tudor times by means of sea-salt boiling, and will provide insights into the progressive local family who made it all happen.

Venue: Grosvenor Museum, Chester. Places: £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members free. For full details, please visit www.rgs.org/cheshirenorthwales

24 June 10am-8pm

Geology in the Portishead area

(Field visit, Portishead)

With rock exposures of national importance, the Portishead coast is an exceptional place to see and learn about geology. Mark Howson (Mineral Resources Professional Ltd) will demonstrate the varied rocks, minerals and fossils in the local area and attendees can join for all or part of the day.

Meet at Windmill Inn, Portishead. Places: free, book in advance. Please visit www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales