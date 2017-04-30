A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for May 2017

2, 3, 4 and 8 May

Mediterranean: a year around a charmed and troubled sea

(Lectures, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield and Newcastle)

Huw Kingston will recount his 13,000km circumnavigation of the Mediterranean, sharing stories of adventure, endurance and human kindnesses across 17 countries.

Venues: Queen’s University Belfast; Birmingham and Midland Institute; Sheffield Hallam University; Northumbria University, Newcastle. www.rgs.org/regions

8 May, 7.30pm

Maps of war and peace: cartography and propaganda, 1914-20

(Lecture, Cheltenham)

This illustrated talk by Professor Mike Heffernan will interrogate the claim that World War One transformed the map of Europe and the Middle East, and will draw on the largely forgotten archive of cartographic propaganda from both sides during the war and post-war peace conferences.

Venue: University of Gloucestershire, Cheltenham. Places: free and open to all. www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

9 May, 6.30pm

The making of the Welsh

(Lecture, Cardiff)

The monthly series The Making of Wales culminates in this final lecture in which molecular evolutionary biologist Ian Barnes (Natural History Museum, London) and bioarchaeologist Jacqui Mulville (Cardiff University) look at the arrival and diversification of the people of Wales.

Venue: Wallace Lecture Theatre (0.13), Main Building, Cardiff University, Park Place, CF10 3AT. Places: free and open to all. www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

Explore the Society's private collection (Image: RGS-IBG)

Icons of exploration

(Collections private view, London)

Join us for an opportunity to delve into the Society’s Collections as Alasdair MacLeod, Head of Collections, introduces key items and unique artefacts, taking us from the heroic age of Antarctic exploration through to early Everest ascents.

Tickets: £28, RGS-IBG members £26, includes buffet and wine reception. Book by 5 May. Please telephone or book online 020 7591 3100 www.rgs.org/socialevents

12 May, 7pm

Shadow puppets of India: their past and future?

(Lecture with artefacts plus buffet and exhibition, Penrith)

The Jane Paterson Collection of giant Indian puppets will be exhibited on the evening and puppeteer Jane will give a vividly illustrated practical demonstration of this art form.

Venue: Upfront Gallery and Puppet Theatre, near Hutton in the Forest. Places: £10, includes buffet. Book in advance by telephone 017684 84538 For more details, please visit www.rgs.org/northwest

23 May, 6pm

Horsey Mere

(Field visit, Great Yarmouth)

Join us for an evening at this internationally important site in the secretive company of bitterns, swallowtails and cranes. The guided walk will include splendid viewpoints and provide an appreciation of the estate’s dedication to conservation management.

Meeting place: Horsey Hall , Horsey (via Martham), Great Yarmouth, NR29 4EF. Places: free, advance booking required. For details, visit www.rgs.org/eastanglia